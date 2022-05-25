Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Evening Reading - May 25, 2022

Everything you might've missed today, plus some fun finds from the web.
Morgan Shaver
Morgan Shaver
1

Wednesday is coming to a close, which means it’s time once again for everyone’s favorite wrap-up… Evening Reading! Here, you can recap all of the news and features of the day, and enjoy some assorted, entertaining content that we’ve scavenged from the internet. With that out of the way, pull up a chair, get comfy, and join us for tonight’s Evening Reading!

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now, other stuff from the internet!

Sweet and savory

That actually sounds delicious.

Super Muscle Cat

This just looks right up my alley... cat.

Elden Ring... of pain

Environmental storytelling at its finest.

Slayin' The Spire

I really wanted to share this in here as well, one of my luckiest draws ever.

And because I'm in charge of Evening Reading, I am once again including some music! 

Perfect Day

A friend of mine shared this and I really like it so I'm passing it along here as well.

Bury the Light

This song still slaps.

Tame Impala

Groovy.

Lamb of God

Inspired by me previewing Metal: Hellsinger which will be live on the site tomorrow morning, and has Randy Blythe from Lamb of God on the soundtrack, here's a stellar Lamb of God track to get you in a headbangin' mood.

