Evening Reading - May 25, 2022

Sweet and savory

50% sweet, 50% salty, 100% 🤤 1000 packs. Available 5/26 at 12pm ET. Be there or be salty. #RITZxOREO pic.twitter.com/c4hD7uj1dz — OREO Cookie (@Oreo) May 24, 2022

That actually sounds delicious.

Super Muscle Cat

This is my game in development! KinnkuNeko: SUPER MUSCLE CAT ‼️‼️ 🐱💪



RT helps a lot to make the game known ! 🙏#gamedev #indiegames #CatsOfTwitter pic.twitter.com/H2fsaY8O6J — KinnikuNeko : SUPER MUSCLE CAT (@kamotachi) May 24, 2022

This just looks right up my alley... cat.

Elden Ring... of pain

Elden Ring has incredible environmental storytelling pic.twitter.com/06irZIiPKc — Skid (@Skidonic) May 24, 2022

Environmental storytelling at its finest.

Slayin' The Spire

My luckiest draw ever in Slay The Spire 😵😅 pic.twitter.com/4tygZybKQF — 🇺🇦 Morgan Shaver 📝☕️ (@Author_MShaver) May 25, 2022

I really wanted to share this in here as well, one of my luckiest draws ever.

And because I'm in charge of Evening Reading, I am once again including some music!

Perfect Day

A friend of mine shared this and I really like it so I'm passing it along here as well.

Bury the Light

This song still slaps.

Tame Impala

Groovy.

Lamb of God

Inspired by me previewing Metal: Hellsinger which will be live on the site tomorrow morning, and has Randy Blythe from Lamb of God on the soundtrack, here's a stellar Lamb of God track to get you in a headbangin' mood.

