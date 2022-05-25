Evening Reading - May 25, 2022

Wednesday is coming to a close, which means it’s time once again for everyone’s favorite wrap-up… Evening Reading! Here, you can recap all of the news and features of the day, and enjoy some assorted, entertaining content that we’ve scavenged from the internet. With that out of the way, pull up a chair, get comfy, and join us for tonight’s Evening Reading!
- Sniper Elite 5 review: Right on target
- Call of Duty: Warzone aims for $1 million through in-game charity race
- All Calus bobblehead locations - Destiny 2
- No Man's Sky Update 3.90 patch notes bring roguelike Leviathan Expedition
- Listen to the NVIDIA (NVDA) Q1 2023 earnings call here
- Bloober Team was offered to make a Saw game but chose Blair Witch
- PS Plus Premium streamed PS3 games won't support DLC
- Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak video series details upcoming weapon changes
- PAX West 2022 comes to Seattle this September
- Disney Epcot shares info on new PhotoPass features
- SpaceX Starlink internet subscribers pass 400,000 worldwide
- Microsoft Flight Simulator gets free Top Gun expansion today
- Cities: Skylines Humble Bundle contains all DLC through 2021
- Dune: Spice Wars roadmap teases multiplayer & new faction this summer
- OlliOlli World VOID Riders DLC goes galactic in mid-June
- Nvidia (NVDA) Q1 2023 earnings results beat revenue and EPS expectations
- Nvidia (NVDA) lowers Q2 2023 revenue guidance below Wall Street estimates
- Nvidia (NVDA) increases share buyback to $15 billion through the end of 2023
- Elon Musk commits additional $6.25 billion in equity financing to Twitter (TWTR) deal
- Elon Musk shares his puzzling Elden Ring build
- Guilty Gear Strive Starter Edition & major balance patch coming this summer
- ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 196
- Halo Infinite Head of Design Jerry Hook leaves 343 Industries
Sweet and savory
50% sweet, 50% salty, 100% 🤤 1000 packs. Available 5/26 at 12pm ET. Be there or be salty. #RITZxOREO pic.twitter.com/c4hD7uj1dz— OREO Cookie (@Oreo) May 24, 2022
That actually sounds delicious.
Super Muscle Cat
This is my game in development! KinnkuNeko: SUPER MUSCLE CAT ‼️‼️ 🐱💪— KinnikuNeko : SUPER MUSCLE CAT (@kamotachi) May 24, 2022
RT helps a lot to make the game known ! 🙏#gamedev #indiegames #CatsOfTwitter pic.twitter.com/H2fsaY8O6J
This just looks right up my alley... cat.
Elden Ring... of pain
Elden Ring has incredible environmental storytelling pic.twitter.com/06irZIiPKc— Skid (@Skidonic) May 24, 2022
Environmental storytelling at its finest.
Slayin' The Spire
My luckiest draw ever in Slay The Spire 😵😅 pic.twitter.com/4tygZybKQF— 🇺🇦 Morgan Shaver 📝☕️ (@Author_MShaver) May 25, 2022
I really wanted to share this in here as well, one of my luckiest draws ever.
And because I'm in charge of Evening Reading, I am once again including some music!
Perfect Day
A friend of mine shared this and I really like it so I'm passing it along here as well.
Bury the Light
This song still slaps.
Tame Impala
Groovy.
Lamb of God
Inspired by me previewing Metal: Hellsinger which will be live on the site tomorrow morning, and has Randy Blythe from Lamb of God on the soundtrack, here's a stellar Lamb of God track to get you in a headbangin' mood.
