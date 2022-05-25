Halo Infinite Head of Design Jerry Hook leaves 343 Industries Jerry Hook has long been an influential force over Halo and Xbox.

While Halo Infinite was certainly one of the better received franchise entries under 343 Industries, the studio hasn’t been without its struggles. As 343 works to improve the state of Halo Infinite, it’s seen some key talent and leadership depart from the studio. Yet another name has been added to that list, as Halo Infinite’s Head of Design Jerry Hook has announced that he is leaving 343 Industries.

Jerry Hook announced his departure from 343 Industries in a tweet earlier today. “Today marks my last day at 343i, Microsoft and Halo,” he said. “This journey has been filled with creating new worlds, platforms and products from Xbox, Xbox Live to Halo.” Jerry Hook has worked on several games in the Halo franchise, including Halo 4 and Halo 5. He’s not only a veteran of the Halo franchise, but Xbox as a whole. He previously worked for Microsoft in the early 2000s, where he was a part of the team that helped make Xbox Live what it is today.

Hook had originally left Microsoft in 2015 to join Bungie and work on Destiny. He returned to Microsoft in 2018 to join 343 Industries, where he took on a major role in the development of Halo Infinite. Now, he’s leaving Microsoft once more. Although he hasn’t announced his next gig, Hook has updated his LinkedIn profile to say “next saga coming soon.” It will be interesting to see what studio and project he lands at.

Jerry Hook is just the latest in a series of notable departures from 343 Industries during the development of Halo Infinite. Prior to launch, we saw Halo Infinite lose its Creative Director as well as Lead Producer. As we continue to follow the latest ongoings with the development of Halo Infinite, stick with Shacknews.