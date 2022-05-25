Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

Nvidia (NVDA) increases share buyback to $15 billion through the end of 2023

In its Q1 2023 earnings report, Nvidia (NVDA) announced an increase to its share repurchase program.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
2

Nvidia’s (NVDA) Q1 2023 earnings report broke down how the gaming technology company has financially performed over the latest quarter. In addition to a look at recent performance, the report also took a look at the company’s future plans. It was here that Nvidia revealed its plans to increase its share buyback program to $15 billion through 2023.

Nvidia’s (NVDA) Q1 2023 earnings report was released on May 25, 2022. In the report, the tech company gives an update on its share repurchase program. “On May 23, 2022, the board of directors increased and extended the company’s share repurchase program to repurchase additional common stock up to a total of $15 billion through December 2023.” Nvidia had already been buying back its own stock, but will boost those efforts over the next year.

nvidia share buyback

With Nvidia looking to gobble back up so much of its own stock, it will be interesting to see how the company’s share value is impacted. Following the release of the earnings report, Nvidia (NVDA) stock saw a sharp drop in after-hours trading, hitting a low of $153.42 before it began to climb back up.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang also provided a statement about Nvidia’s upcoming product offerings in the report.

Nvidia’s (NVDA) bolstering of its buyback program could spell out good news for the company and shareholders alike. Stick with us as we continue to follow the latest developments with the company. Also, make Shacknews your go-to destination for financial news as it relates to the tech and gaming industries.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola