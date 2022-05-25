Disney Epcot shares info on new PhotoPass features Attractions like the Haunted Mansion will have new PhotoPass options to help guests make the most out of their experience.

If you’re itching to take a trip to Disney Epcot Center in Orlando, Florida in the near future, you may want to brush up on some new features first, including ones for PhotoPass. To help you do that, there’s a short but sweet video on GamerHubTV that’ll tell you all about the latest PhotoPass features.

The video is filmed inside the Disney Epcot park itself at the Wonders of Xandar pavilion with Matt, who’s rocking some rad sunglasses. Using a prop to help break down some new PhotoPass features for the Haunted Mansion attraction, Matt explains how previously the ride offered basic capture, but that has now been expanded upon to include more elaborate photos.

“When we first launched Haunted Mansion a couple years ago, we really had just a basic capture,” Matt says while showing an example of a captured image of riders enjoying the Haunted Mansion attraction. While that image is awesome in and of itself, riders can now look forward to a different option when it comes to captured photos.

“We really wanted to lean into the theme of the Haunted Mansion, and for the die-hard fans you know at the very end of the scene that ghost is interacting with you in the final stages of the attraction. So we’re actually placing a ghost between our guests using technology to identify where is our guest, where can we place the ghost — maybe we place a couple different ghosts options — that will follow you home to commemorate and mark that experience on the attraction.”

For more on these new PhotoPass features for attractions like the Haunted Mansion at Disney Epcot Center, be sure to check out the full video over on GamerHubTV. While you’re there, be sure to hit that subscribe button if you haven’t already, and likewise be sure to subscribe to the Shacknews YouTube channel.