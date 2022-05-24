ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 195 Tonight, on the program, we're role playing in Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars!

Tonight, on the Stevetendo show, we're jumping back into our Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars playthrough. It has been a wild ride thus far as we've made are way over Star Hill, found the star piece there, and traversed through the Sunken Ship.

On tonight's episode, we have a date with Belome inside his temple and finding Monsto Town, a town full of reformed monsters! We need to speak to the elder of Monsto Town so we can progress to Bean Valley as well. That being said, the challenge is going to get tougher from here and our party will have to keep training to survive. Set to go live at 5 p.m. PDT/8 p.m. EDT, find out if Mario and company will be able to make their way to our next destination and beyond!

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into the Stevetendo show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

If you can't make tonight's show, you can watch Wednesday nights at 5 p.m. PDT/8 p.m. EDT. Coming up on the show is more of our Pokemon Brilliant Diamond Nuzlocke and Yoshi's Island playthroughs so pop in for some fun!

Check out our weekly livestream schedule so you don't miss out on the other great programming the Shacknews family has to offer.