Evening Reading - May 23, 2022

Marble Madness 2 is now online

Well it finally happened. Marble Madness II got dumped and put online. https://t.co/jAQTU5k0Bv — Kevin Bunch (@ubersaurus) May 24, 2022

It appears as if someone has gone to the trouble of uploading Marble Madness 2 to the internet. This game was planned for release in 1991 but never saw the light of day. Now, thanks to video game preservation efforts, players can see what would have been.

Your daily dose of sudoku

Simon tackles a killer sudoku today, one that is apparently more approachable than others.

Labor has won

Aussies had enough of Morrison and ABC has done a deep dive into how Labor secured its overwhelming victory.

The truth of becoming a dragon

Zullie the Witch gives us an insight into the woes of draconic transformations.

James Bond clears out Peach's castle

This is a pretty great GoldenEye mod.

Myelin offers some predictions for Destiny 2 Season 17

What do you think tomorrow will bring?

"It's not my job"

Adam Bandt had a farewell message to former PM Scott Morrison #ausvotes #auspol pic.twitter.com/1cd0eIkxcY — Junkee (@junkee) May 23, 2022

You're right, Scotty, it's definitely not your job anymore.

Five years since Twin Peaks: The Return

Happy 5th Anniversary (and a day) to the debut of Twin Peaks: The Return. Actually getting this show back after so long felt like an impossibility - it’s still unreal to me that it actually happened! And I loved it in all its surreal, beautiful, weird, emotional glory. pic.twitter.com/y4tvjlj7Nm — Eric Goldman (@TheEricGoldman) May 23, 2022

I can't believe it's been that long.

Disco Elysium fan art

Have you played Disco Elysium yet?

Bloodborne fan art

Fan art | Bloodborne



Artist: @trip_dancer_g pic.twitter.com/L7aBZYpOkt — THE ART OF VIDEO GAMES (@VideoArtGame) May 23, 2022

Is Bloodborne on PC yet?

