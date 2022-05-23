Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Evening Reading - May 23, 2022

It's nighttime in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Sam Chandler
Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Marble Madness 2 is now online

It appears as if someone has gone to the trouble of uploading Marble Madness 2 to the internet. This game was planned for release in 1991 but never saw the light of day. Now, thanks to video game preservation efforts, players can see what would have been.

Your daily dose of sudoku

Simon tackles a killer sudoku today, one that is apparently more approachable than others.

Labor has won

Aussies had enough of Morrison and ABC has done a deep dive into how Labor secured its overwhelming victory.

The truth of becoming a dragon

Zullie the Witch gives us an insight into the woes of draconic transformations.

James Bond clears out Peach's castle

This is a pretty great GoldenEye mod.

Myelin offers some predictions for Destiny 2 Season 17

What do you think tomorrow will bring?

"It's not my job"

You're right, Scotty, it's definitely not your job anymore.

Five years since Twin Peaks: The Return

I can't believe it's been that long.

Disco Elysium fan art

Have you played Disco Elysium yet?

Bloodborne fan art

Is Bloodborne on PC yet?

Here's a photo of Rad having a lovely snooze.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

