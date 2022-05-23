Evening Reading - May 23, 2022

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- MultiVersus finds brilliance in its 2v2 format
- Tennis Manager 2022 gets new trailer, launches this week
- Dolmen review: A beautiful nightmare
- Starlink expands availability to RVs & large vehicles
- GameStop (GME) Q1 2022 earnings release date set for June 1
- Labor board finds Activision Blizzard (ATVI) illegally threatened staff
- eBay enters the NFT space with Wayne Gretzky collection
- Raven QA Game Workers Alliance is the industry's first large video game union in the US
- SpaceX seeks additional $1.7 billion investment, valuing the company at $127 billion
- GameStop (GME) Wallet Beta Chrome Extension is live
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Marble Madness 2 is now online
Well it finally happened. Marble Madness II got dumped and put online. https://t.co/jAQTU5k0Bv— Kevin Bunch (@ubersaurus) May 24, 2022
It appears as if someone has gone to the trouble of uploading Marble Madness 2 to the internet. This game was planned for release in 1991 but never saw the light of day. Now, thanks to video game preservation efforts, players can see what would have been.
Your daily dose of sudoku
Simon tackles a killer sudoku today, one that is apparently more approachable than others.
Labor has won
Aussies had enough of Morrison and ABC has done a deep dive into how Labor secured its overwhelming victory.
The truth of becoming a dragon
Zullie the Witch gives us an insight into the woes of draconic transformations.
James Bond clears out Peach's castle
This is a pretty great GoldenEye mod.
Myelin offers some predictions for Destiny 2 Season 17
What do you think tomorrow will bring?
"It's not my job"
Adam Bandt had a farewell message to former PM Scott Morrison #ausvotes #auspol pic.twitter.com/1cd0eIkxcY— Junkee (@junkee) May 23, 2022
You're right, Scotty, it's definitely not your job anymore.
Five years since Twin Peaks: The Return
Happy 5th Anniversary (and a day) to the debut of Twin Peaks: The Return. Actually getting this show back after so long felt like an impossibility - it’s still unreal to me that it actually happened! And I loved it in all its surreal, beautiful, weird, emotional glory. pic.twitter.com/y4tvjlj7Nm— Eric Goldman (@TheEricGoldman) May 23, 2022
I can't believe it's been that long.
Disco Elysium fan art
#discoelysium pic.twitter.com/kaQ99KEj7h— cardo_de_comer (@cardo_de_comer) May 22, 2022
Have you played Disco Elysium yet?
Bloodborne fan art
Fan art | Bloodborne— THE ART OF VIDEO GAMES (@VideoArtGame) May 23, 2022
Artist: @trip_dancer_g pic.twitter.com/L7aBZYpOkt
Is Bloodborne on PC yet?
