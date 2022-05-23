eBay enters the NFT space with Wayne Gretzky collection The company is partnering with OneOf on the creation of 13 limited-edition NFTs featuring Wayne Gretzky.

Even though NFTs are widely lambasted — with a number of companies receiving backlash after dipping their toes in the turbulent NFT waters — eBay is nevertheless pressing ahead with plans to wedge themselves into the NFT space starting with a collection featuring hockey player Wayne Gretzky.

Yes, eBay is doing NFTs that feature Wayne Gretzky, with the company reportedly launching 13 limited-edition digital collectibles in partnership with OneOf according to outlets like CNBC. Each of these NFTs will feature a 3D rendering of Gretzky performing one of his signature moves.

“Forty years ago, I was grateful to be on the cover of Sports Illustrated, it was a monumental moment in my life. I’m honored to bring this collectible experience to my hockey fans who have followed my career for decades,” Gretzky remarked on the NFT collection.

For those uninterested in hockey, eBay also plans to partner with OneOf on additional NFT series featuring other iconic athletes. The style is said to focus on “reinterpreting iconic Sports Illustrated covers in the era of Web3.” In terms of cost, these NFTs will supposedly be “priced for the everyday fan” with starting prices as low as $10 each.

“NFTs and blockchain technology are revolutionizing the collectibles space, and are increasingly viewed as an investment opportunity for enthusiasts,” said Dawn Block, VP of Collectibles, Electronics, and Home at eBay. “Through our partnership with OneOf, eBay is now making coveted NFTs more accessible to a new generation of collectors everywhere.”

As for the company eBay is partnering with on NFTs — OneOf — it’s described as a “green” NFT platform that utilizes energy efficient blockchain tech and claims to use “more than 2 million times less energy” than “proof-of-work” networks according to CNBC.

“Our software and eBay’s software will be integrated to provide a super easy NFT purchase experience for the consumer,” Lin Dai, OneOf CEO, told CNBC. “Our goal is to bring on the next 100 million [currently] non-crypto users and I think this partnership helps us do that.”

It’ll be interesting to see how these NFTs do for OneOf and eBay, especially given the steep decline in value that NFTs have seen this month alongside dips in the value of cryptocurrency like Bitcoin, with it dipping as much as 20 percent earlier this month according to Time.

We’re curious, what are your thoughts on the partnership between OneOf and eBay on NFTs? Let us know in Chatty, and for more on NFTs, also be sure to read through our coverage of Robinhood (HOOD) announcing a standalone app for holding crypto and NFTs.