ShackStream: Tin Can teaches us interstellar tech support on Indie-licious Trapped inside an escape pod and tasked with our own survival, we're playing Tin Can on this week's episode of Indie-licious.

Indie-licious returns this week with a deliciously technical indie game! We survived a catastrophic interstellar incident in an escape pod. Now what? Find out as we try our best to keep things running and survive as long as possible in Tin Can on this week’s indie game ShackStream.

Tin Can comes to us from the aptly named Tin Can Studios. The game came out on May 12, 2022 and is currently available on PC. In this game, you play a survivor who is trapped inside of an escape pod floating through the depths of space. Everything you need to keep things going is available inside the escape pod, but you’ll have to figure out what components fit together. You might have to take components from something important for a more critical matter if you want stay alive. The real question? How long can you keep this tin can functional?

Join us as we put our tech support and survival skills to the limit in Tin Can on today’s episode of Indie-licous, going live on the Shacknews Twitch channel at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET. You can also watch just below.

We were lucky enough to escape an unknown incident, but that was only the beginning. Watch as we try to keep the escape pod running in Tin Can with all the tools at our disposal on today’s episode of Indie-licious, going live shortly!