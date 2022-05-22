Weekend Discussion - May 22, 2022

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend! Please take a look.

Your daily dose of sudoku

Simon tackles a puzzle that feautres a lot of interesting constraints and icons within the grid.

Elden Ring's demigods

Vaati takes us on a deep dive into the lore behind the demigods in Elden Ring. There is so much to discover and learn about this game.

Let's talk about Dune

While I'm still riding the high of how great Dune 2021 is, why don't we take a look at the bigger picture and retrace the important story elements from the book. Alt Shift X has done a phenomenal job at explaining the major points of the book in this video. It's almost as long as Dune 2021, so prepare for a bit of a watch.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!

Time to read faster

it’s incredible how reading this feels like finally unlocking 100% of your brain



(via @christophepas) pic.twitter.com/nU6CblVZWT — juan (@juanbuis) May 18, 2022

Does this work for you?

Sekiro artwork

Fan art | Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice - Guardian Ape



Artist: @kalmahul pic.twitter.com/lNSGHLYgYy — THE ART OF VIDEO GAMES (@VideoArtGame) May 18, 2022

The Guardian Ape has to be one of the best fights in a Soulsborne game.

Custom Halo map incoming

To all you Kings & Queens still playing Halo 3. I've got a map that's almost ready for release! It may look familiar, it's only been remade a thousand times already... soon! pic.twitter.com/U7OtZHkMjX — Neckzilla (@Zee_Naught) May 17, 2022

Sanctuary is such an iconic Halo 2 map. I hope it comes to Infinite.

Old school N64 poster

Picked up a new poster for my office pic.twitter.com/kcOhlHQcOn — Christopher Dring (@Chris_Dring) May 14, 2022

Those were the days.

Weekend Vibes

What I'm listening to...

Here’s some Shacknews articles from this week

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Weekend Discussion for another beautiful weekend. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Check out tihs cute photo of Wednesday! Go and download Shackpets so you can see more photos of her and upload your own pet pictures. You can then challenge other pets and vote on which image you think is cuter.

What are you up to this weekend? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.