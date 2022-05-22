Weekend Discussion - May 22, 2022

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend! Please take a look.
Your daily dose of sudoku
Simon tackles a puzzle that feautres a lot of interesting constraints and icons within the grid.
Elden Ring's demigods
Vaati takes us on a deep dive into the lore behind the demigods in Elden Ring. There is so much to discover and learn about this game.
Let's talk about Dune
While I'm still riding the high of how great Dune 2021 is, why don't we take a look at the bigger picture and retrace the important story elements from the book. Alt Shift X has done a phenomenal job at explaining the major points of the book in this video. It's almost as long as Dune 2021, so prepare for a bit of a watch.
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!
Time to read faster
it’s incredible how reading this feels like finally unlocking 100% of your brain— juan (@juanbuis) May 18, 2022
(via @christophepas) pic.twitter.com/nU6CblVZWT
Does this work for you?
Sekiro artwork
Fan art | Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice - Guardian Ape— THE ART OF VIDEO GAMES (@VideoArtGame) May 18, 2022
Artist: @kalmahul pic.twitter.com/lNSGHLYgYy
The Guardian Ape has to be one of the best fights in a Soulsborne game.
Custom Halo map incoming
To all you Kings & Queens still playing Halo 3. I've got a map that's almost ready for release! It may look familiar, it's only been remade a thousand times already... soon! pic.twitter.com/U7OtZHkMjX— Neckzilla (@Zee_Naught) May 17, 2022
Sanctuary is such an iconic Halo 2 map. I hope it comes to Infinite.
Old school N64 poster
Picked up a new poster for my office pic.twitter.com/kcOhlHQcOn— Christopher Dring (@Chris_Dring) May 14, 2022
Those were the days.
Weekend Vibes
What I'm listening to...
- Goliath - Woodkid
- Dreams - No.On Remix Eve St. Jones, No.oN
- Cold Heart - PNAU Remix, Elton John, Dua Lipa
- 96 Quite Bitter Beings - CKY

Check out tihs cute photo of Wednesday! Go and download Shackpets so you can see more photos of her and upload your own pet pictures. You can then challenge other pets and vote on which image you think is cuter.
What are you up to this weekend?
Weekend Discussion - May 22, 2022