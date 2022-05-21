Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Weekend Discussion - May 21, 2022

It's Saturday, you know what that means! Time for a new Weekend Discussion!
What a week! Happy Saturday everyone. There was plenty of amazing content from the Shaknews staff and community this week and a ton of gaming news that turned heads. Let's dive in to Weekend Discussion.

People are finally getting their hands on MultiVersus and it's been fun to see the game in action, especially hearing all of the unique character interactions. Take a look at some of the gameplay we captured this week with a handful of characters. 

Donovan had an awesome stream the other day and found out some new strategies. 

The all new Playstation Plus line-up was finally revealed this week and the Shack staff had plenty of choices for classic titles they hope to see make a return via the service.TJ Denzer talked a bit about his choice on this week's episode of The Dump. 

Evil Dead: The Game also released on Friday the 13th and the Shacknews team decided to band together to face the terrifying minions of hell on this week's episode of Big Team Building. They also took turns playing the Demon which led to some hilarious moments. Catch the full VoD below.

Retail Therapy also had a killer episode as the boys brought on some sneakerheads to show off their extensive collection. The shoe game on display was incredible. CensoredSays had some rare Dunks that are now worth over $30,000 and KicksWithVee has his own hot sauce brand KicksWithVee Hots that is inspired by vintage sneakers. He also has given the Shacknews community the opportunity to take 10% off of a new hot sauce order by using PROMO CODE: SHACKNEWS so check out his site here

In Case You Missed It...

Oh yeah, a Dead by Daylight dating sim is happening. The guys at The Dump are definitely hype for this one. 

And now... The Internet

Since that PS Plus service is bringing back classics, I wonder if we will get a return to the advertising weirdness from former Sony eras like this. 

That Halo show wrapped up this week and my friends think it's been pretty cheeks. So here's a pair. 

Somebody at this episode of AEW wants beef because Earthbound is GOAT'ed! No slander allowed.

The Boys are back and I love the marketing campaign they've been rolling out with the Vought movie studio copying DC and Marvel Studios rollouts.

It get's even better. 

I need to watch this Chip & Dale movie now. 

Bobby Hill Tekken 7 DLC when??

Here's some wholesomeness to end on. Are you looking forward to the Obi-Wan series? I am happy to see Hayden back.

Weekend Vibes

Overwatch dropped a playlist full of chill Lo-Fi to play games or chill to which I thought was a nice touch. Check it out.

Flume dropped a fun track that has an upbeat vibe to it despite the heavy bass and it has some great sounds for an esport transition video.

Lastly, I was not even aware this collab was happening until the other day and now I can't wait for an entire album to run through. Danger Mouse and Black Thought have blessed us with something great this month. Check out the track. 

Enjoy the rest of your weekend. Next week is Combo Breaker weekend so I hope all my fighting game fans support the event as we finally have a live event again after the dark ages of the pandemic! Also, go vote on some cute pets on Shackpets. The app is free! 

Dennis is the current Community Manager and Social Media lead for Shacknews. He loves to be part of the conversation with readers and the gaming community. He’s been an avid gamer since his dad showed up with a Sega Genesis on Christmas day. Denny is very passionate about making the game industry and associated media spaces more inclusive, and was founder of an organization for POC content creators with over 800 of the best and brightest around the world. He’s also been a content creator on Twitch since 2015 and has spoken live at panels for Twitchcon, C2E2, Queer Esports, and several others along with providing D&I consulting for up and coming brands in gaming.

Dennis is a huge fan of fighting games, hosting live tournament events for games like Injustice 2 and Tekken 7 with some fun color commentary. He’s also regularly competing in several tourneys annually for games like Mortal Kombat and Street Fighter V. As a Chicago native, you can expect him to be slightly depressed about the Bears post-season hopes on a regular basis. He’s also a fan of FromSoftware created Soulsborne games and enjoys doing challenge runs in his spare time. He hopes to complete his first no-hit run of a Dark Souls game by the end of the year. When he’s not gaming, you can find him diving into the discount comics bin or enjoying a horror movie with the lights off.

You can contact him at dennis.white@shacknews.com and connect with him on Twitter at @DennyVonDoom.

