Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

Evening Reading - May 20, 2022

A new season of Final Fantasy 7: The First Soldier, a first peek at Marvel Snap, Shaq stays in shape, and people are really getting into MultiVersus. It's the Friday edition of Evening Reading.
Ozzie Mejia
Ozzie Mejia
1

Purple is a fall color. It's the middle of May!

Greetings, Shacknews! Let's close out another week with a new round of news, memes, and entertainment. This is the Friday edition of Evening Reading.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And, because it's the weekend, go find yourself something to play!

Around the gaming horn

Take a first look at Rainbow Six Siege's Operation Vector Glare. Keep it on Shacknews throughout the weekend. We'll have more to say about this when the time comes.

If you're playing Final Fantasy 7: The First Soldier on your mobile device, you'll want to check this out. Take a first peek at the upcoming Season 3.

If you missed it yesterday, here's a look at the latest DLC to come to Tiny Tina's Wonderlands. It's Glutton's Gamble Launch. Take a look if you're hungry... for more content!

Lastly, let's look back at one of Thursday's biggest announcements. If you missed it, take a look at the upcoming Marvel Snap from Second Dinner. Second Dinner is the crew comprised of many of the original developers of Hearthstone, so if you're a card gaming fanatic, you know this will be good.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Rosa Diaz Sidney Prescott gets it Twisted

Fresh off last week's news that Stephanie Beatriz is joining Twisted Metal, now we see that that Neve Campbell is on board, too!

While we wait to see if she’ll be back in next year’s Scream 6, we’ve learned today that Neve Campbell has signed on to star in Peacock‘s live action “Twisted Metal” television series!

Neve Campbell joins Anthony Mackie, Stephanie Beatriz and Thomas Haden Church in "Twisted Metal." Deadline reports that Campbell will be playing the character Raven.

Well, the cast is going to be interesting, if nothing else.

"Oh no!"

I'm the biggest sucker for the simple humor of Baymax, so I'm all over this.

A total car wreck

Try as it might to simulate the real world experience, it can only go so far before it goes full video game.

Making a break for it

This, from an early design concept of the Monaco: What's Yours is Mine sequel.

Checking in on MultiVersus

Now that is some commitment to getting your source material right.

They're about as useful here as they are in real life these days. What good are police in this world anyway?

Oh, that'll do it. Yeah, take that, Batman! Go directly to jail!

Wins and losses in MultiVersus are SERIOUS BUSINESS, PEOPLE!

The more people in the lobbies, the better.

Nothing but the Hotfix

For this week's Games Done Quick Hotfix spotlight, we look at another of my favorite shows on the Hotfix schedule. What's the faster speedrun: Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster or the Final Fantasy IV Pixel Remaster?

Remember to catch GDQ's Hotfix shows every week at the Games Done Quick Twitch account.

This week in Shaqnews

In case you're curious as to how Shaq stays in shape.

IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!

This looks better than most of the shows I've actually seen picked up for the fall season.

Tonight in video game music

I've mad it no secret that I like Star Fox Adventures, because while it is a bad Star Fox game, it is a damn fine adventure game. OCRemix rarely tackles this old gem, so let's soak in this latest upload to their library.

That's your Evening Reading to send you into this third weekend of May. Keep the spirit of the classic Evening Reading alive by jumping into the comments about whatever you see here or whatever randomness you'd like to discuss. Join the conversation and dive into the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below. I'll see you all next week!

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola