Evening Reading - May 20, 2022

Greetings, Shacknews! Let's close out another week with a new round of news, memes, and entertainment. This is the Friday edition of Evening Reading.

Take a first look at Rainbow Six Siege's Operation Vector Glare. Keep it on Shacknews throughout the weekend. We'll have more to say about this when the time comes.

If you're playing Final Fantasy 7: The First Soldier on your mobile device, you'll want to check this out. Take a first peek at the upcoming Season 3.

If you missed it yesterday, here's a look at the latest DLC to come to Tiny Tina's Wonderlands. It's Glutton's Gamble Launch. Take a look if you're hungry... for more content!

Lastly, let's look back at one of Thursday's biggest announcements. If you missed it, take a look at the upcoming Marvel Snap from Second Dinner. Second Dinner is the crew comprised of many of the original developers of Hearthstone, so if you're a card gaming fanatic, you know this will be good.

Rosa Diaz Sidney Prescott gets it Twisted

Neve Campbell Joins Peacock’s “Twisted Metal” Television Series! https://t.co/YycAgDyK29 — Bloody Disgusting (@BDisgusting) May 20, 2022

Fresh off last week's news that Stephanie Beatriz is joining Twisted Metal, now we see that that Neve Campbell is on board, too!

While we wait to see if she’ll be back in next year’s Scream 6, we’ve learned today that Neve Campbell has signed on to star in Peacock‘s live action “Twisted Metal” television series! Neve Campbell joins Anthony Mackie, Stephanie Beatriz and Thomas Haden Church in "Twisted Metal." Deadline reports that Campbell will be playing the character Raven.

Well, the cast is going to be interesting, if nothing else.

"Oh no!"

I'm the biggest sucker for the simple humor of Baymax, so I'm all over this.

A total car wreck

Has to be one of the biggest crashes ever.. Check out the rest of the Not Top 10 from May - https://t.co/qR9DSsNssC pic.twitter.com/EpxSmXwgZj — iRacing.com (@iRacing) May 20, 2022

Try as it might to simulate the real world experience, it can only go so far before it goes full video game.

Making a break for it

Prison Break (2005-2017) pic.twitter.com/h5DGxiN7Zp — Bichinhos fofinhos pra quem ta cansado de política (@BichinhosFB) May 21, 2022

This, from an early design concept of the Monaco: What's Yours is Mine sequel.

Checking in on MultiVersus

Velma's crawl Multiversus causes the whole screen to go slightly blurry for her because she can't find her glasses, these devs are geniuses. pic.twitter.com/2UFEtrs7o9 — Ultima | #вʟм (@UltimaShadowX) May 19, 2022

Now that is some commitment to getting your source material right.

They're about as useful here as they are in real life these days. What good are police in this world anyway?

Oh, that'll do it. Yeah, take that, Batman! Go directly to jail!

Wins and losses in MultiVersus are SERIOUS BUSINESS, PEOPLE!

.@multiversus has the most accessibility options I've ever seen in a platform fighter.



You can change the UI, there's colorblind options, button remapping, stick deadzones, etc, so much stuff is packed in here. Love it pic.twitter.com/mlWrYTNKBM — Wisely 🎙 Combo Breaker (@atWisely) May 20, 2022

The more people in the lobbies, the better.

Nothing but the Hotfix

For this week's Games Done Quick Hotfix spotlight, we look at another of my favorite shows on the Hotfix schedule. What's the faster speedrun: Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster or the Final Fantasy IV Pixel Remaster?

Remember to catch GDQ's Hotfix shows every week at the Games Done Quick Twitch account.

This week in Shaqnews

In case you're curious as to how Shaq stays in shape.

IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!

Can't get enough HookHausen? We made sitcom style opening just for you.



Catch @730hook and @DanhausenAD on #AEWRampage at 7/6c, and at #AEWDoN Double or Nothing for their tag team debut pic.twitter.com/uROY9HS8Gz — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) May 20, 2022

This looks better than most of the shows I've actually seen picked up for the fall season.

Tonight in video game music

I've mad it no secret that I like Star Fox Adventures, because while it is a bad Star Fox game, it is a damn fine adventure game. OCRemix rarely tackles this old gem, so let's soak in this latest upload to their library.

That's your Evening Reading to send you into this third weekend of May. Keep the spirit of the classic Evening Reading alive by jumping into the comments about whatever you see here or whatever randomness you'd like to discuss. Join the conversation and dive into the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below. I'll see you all next week!