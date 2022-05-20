Former employee sues GameStop (GME) alleging NY labor law violation A former GameStop retail worker states that the company broke New York labor laws surrounding manual labor.

GameStop may have found itself in some legal hot water, as the video game retailer is now the subject of a class action lawsuit. Filed by a former employee, the lawsuit alleges that GameStop was in violation of New York labor law as a result of its payment frequency in relation to manual labor.

Trevon Mack is the former GameStop employee that filed a lawsuit against the company earlier this week in New York’s eastern district court. In the filing, Mack states that the work done by GameStop employees is considered manual labor, which includes lifting packages and moving items. Only 25 percent of the work done needs to fall under this umbrella to be considered a manual labor worker. New York Labor Law requires manual labor workers to be paid on a weekly basis, but GameStop pays its employees every two weeks, meaning that it would have been in violation of NY labor laws.

Mack, who worked at GameStop from 2016-2020, is hoping that the court will determine that GameStop employees are indeed manual workers, which would force the gaming retailer to pay a hefty price. What’s more, the suit could potentially involve upwards of thousands past and present GameStop employees in New York. It’s hard to say whether or not Mack stands a solid chance of winning his case, given how broad and vague New York’s definition of manual labor notoriously is. GameStop joins Walmart, Apple, and Party City as other companies in New York that have seen similar suits in 2022.

Of course, the class action lawsuit could have major ramifications for GameStop’s business should the court rule in favor of the former employee. We’ll be keeping a close eye on it, and you can expect any relevant updates to be shared to Shacknews’ GameStop topic page.