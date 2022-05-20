Weekend PC Download Deals for May 20: The Epic Mega Sale has begun

It's time for arguably the biggest non-Steam sale of the year in PC gaming. The Epic Games Store has burst through the wall like the Kool-Aid Man with hundreds of deals on PC games. It's the Epic Mega Sale and it's time to pick up today's hottest games at some unfathomable discounts. If those deals don't look enticing enough, then you're going to want to check under your seat, where you'll find an Epic Coupon for 25 percent off of your full purchase. That should make these deals even better, as you reach over to grab Borderlands 3, which is free for one week only!

Elsewhere, Steam is looking to break your brain with the Cerebral Puzzle Showcase. Call of Duty: Vanguard is having a free multiplayer week, but you can also pick up the full game at a discount from Battle.net. The Humble Store's Spring Sale continues for another week. GOG.com is offering the very best from Bethesda. Green Man Gaming's Birthday Week sale continues and has added in the Sifu Deluxe Edition. Lastly, the Ubisoft Store is giving users a crack at bonus savings by discounting many of Ubisoft's top titles and throwing in a $10 promo code.

Sifu

Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:

Blizzard

Epic Games Store

The Epic Mega Sale has begun! Everyone who has an Epic account can find a 25% off Epic Coupon available for use throughout the sale. This will stack onto your entire purchase and applies to discounted games. The Epic Mega Sale will last until June 16 at 8AM PT/11AM ET.

Fanatical

Build Your Own Platinum Bundle! For the month of May, select from the following games: Shores Unknown, While True:learn(), Warborn, Cultist Simulator, Scarf, Crumble, Flashing Lights: Police Fire EMS, Spookware, MageQuit, Dead Island Definitive Edition, 20XX, Nickelodeon Kart Racers 2: Grand Prix, Streamer Life Simulator, Aerial_Knight's Never Yield, Painkiller: Hell & Damnation, Cobra Kai: The Karate Kid Saga Continues, Unrailed, and G.I. Joe: Operation Blackout. Select 3 for $9.99, 5 for $14.99, or 7 for $19.99. DRMs vary.

Gamebillet

Gamersgate

GamesPlanet

GOG.com

Green Man Gaming

Humble Bundle

Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of May, you'll receive Command & Conquer Remastered Collection, Planet Zoo, Spongebob Squarepants: Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated, Spellcaster University, Surviving the Aftermath, If Found, Genesis Noir, and Embr. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.

Pay $12 to receive The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners, We Happy Few, Sam & Max Save the World, Observation, Super Meat Boy Forever, Pine, Bartlow's Dream Machine, Gauntlet Slayer Edition, Stories Untold, RAD, Super Meat Boy, and Saturday Morning RPG. These activate on Steam. The Walking Dead requires a VR headset.

Or pay $1 for Impulsion and Dungeon Rushers. Pay $5 or more to also receive Tiny Lands, Sigma Theory, and Out of Space. Pay $9 or more to also receive As Far As The Eye, Paper Beast: Folded Edition, Arietta of Spirits, and Recompile. These activate on Steam.

Or pay $10 for Orcs Must Die 2 Complete Edition, Exanima, Paint the Town Red, and Parkasaurus. Pay $20 or more to also receive Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden Deluxe Edition, Mechwarrior 5: Mercenaries, Neon Abyss Deluxe Edition, and Orcs Must Die 3. These activate on Steam.

Or pay $1 for Tyranny Deluxe Edition and Crossbow: Bloodnight. Pay more than the average $7.10 to get Ember and Plebby Quest: The Crusades. Pay $15 or more to also receive Field of Glory: Empires, Gordian Quest, and Pathfinder: Kingmaker Enhanced Plus Edition (w/The Wildcards and Royal Ascension DLC packs). These activate on Steam.

Origin

Ubisoft Store

Use the promo code LEGEND22 to receive $10 off of your purchase. Restrictions apply.

Steam

If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.