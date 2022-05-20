Weekend PC Download Deals for May 20: The Epic Mega Sale has begun

It's time for arguably the biggest non-Steam sale of the year in PC gaming. The Epic Games Store has burst through the wall like the Kool-Aid Man with hundreds of deals on PC games. It's the Epic Mega Sale and it's time to pick up today's hottest games at some unfathomable discounts. If those deals don't look enticing enough, then you're going to want to check under your seat, where you'll find an Epic Coupon for 25 percent off of your full purchase. That should make these deals even better, as you reach over to grab Borderlands 3, which is free for one week only!
Elsewhere, Steam is looking to break your brain with the Cerebral Puzzle Showcase. Call of Duty: Vanguard is having a free multiplayer week, but you can also pick up the full game at a discount from Battle.net. The Humble Store's Spring Sale continues for another week. GOG.com is offering the very best from Bethesda. Green Man Gaming's Birthday Week sale continues and has added in the Sifu Deluxe Edition. Lastly, the Ubisoft Store is giving users a crack at bonus savings by discounting many of Ubisoft's top titles and throwing in a $10 promo code.
Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:
Blizzard
- Call of Duty: Vanguard - $35.99 (40% off) (FREE MULTIPLAYER until 5/24)
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War - $29.99 (50% off)
- Diablo 2 Resurrected - $25.99 (35% off)
- Diablo Prime Evil Collection - $38.99 (35% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 6 Structure Skin Bundles - $22.42 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 5 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 4 Structure Skin Bundles - $22.42 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 3 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 2 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 1 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2 Carbot Complete Bundle - $9.99 (19% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Welcome to the Nexus Bundle - $15.99 (70% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Heroic Reinforcement Bundle - $39.99 (70% off)
Epic Games Store
The Epic Mega Sale has begun! Everyone who has an Epic account can find a 25% off Epic Coupon available for use throughout the sale. This will stack onto your entire purchase and applies to discounted games. The Epic Mega Sale will last until June 16 at 8AM PT/11AM ET.
- Borderlands 3 - FREE until 5/26
- Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin - $44.99 (25% off)
- Epic Games Spring Sale
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands - $47.99 (20% off)
- Ghostwire: Tokyo - $39.59 (34% off)
- Weird West - $31.99 (20% off)
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade - $49.69 (29% off)
- Deathloop - $29.99 (50% off)
- Far Cry 6 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Death Stranding Director's Cut - $31.99 (20% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction - $19.99 (50% off)
- Chorus - $29.99 (25% off)
- Solar Ash - $29.99 (25% off)
- Ruined King: A League of Legends Story - $19.49 (35% off)
- Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One - $24.74 (45% off)
- Riders Republic - $29.99 (50% off)
- Back 4 Blood - $29.99 (50% off)
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits - $25.99 (35% off)
- Chivalry 2 - $26.79 (33% off)
- Cyberpunk 2077 - $29.99 (50% off)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition - $9.99 (80% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla - $23.99 (60% off)
- Discovery Tour: Viking Age - $11.99 (40% off)
- Hitman 3 - $29.99 (50% off)
- World War Z Aftermath - $23.99 (40% off)
- Biomutant - $29.99 (50% off)
- Necromunda: Hired Gun - $24.79 (38% off)
- Among Us - $3.99 (20% off)
- Disco Elysium - $13.99 (65% off)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition - $24.99 (50% off)
- Days Gone - $24.99 (50% off)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising - $19.79 (67% off)
- Alan Wake Remastered - $20.09 (33% off)
- Dead by Daylight - $7.99 (60% off)
- Death's Door - $13.99 (30% off)
- Inscryption - $13.99 (30% off)
- Hades - $16.24 (35% off)
- Tetris Effect Connected - $25.99 (35% off)
- Hot Wheels Unleashed - $24.99 (50% off)
- Outer Wilds - $14.99 (40% off)
- Zorya: The Celestial Sisters - $9.99 (60% off)
- Tunche - $12.99 (35% off)
- TOEM: A Photo Adventure - $11.99 (40% off)
- Road 96 - $13.97 (30% off)
- The Big Con - $8.99 (40% off)
- Lake - $13.99 (30% off)
- Aerial_Knight's Never Yield - $7.19 (40% off)
- Subnautica: Below Zero - $17.99 (40% off)
- Subnautica - $17.99 (40% off)
- The Forgotten City - $17.49 (30% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 8 - $19.49 (35% off)
- Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 - $19.99 (50% off)
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game Complete Edition - $4.94 (67% off)
- Tiny Tina's Assault on Dragon Keep - $4.99 (50% off)
- Tales from the Borderlands - $14.99 (25% off)
- Mafia Trilogy - $29.99 (50% off)
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2 - $4.49 (85% off)
- Star Wars Squadrons - $9.99 (75% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - $9.99 (75% off)
- Star Wars Battlefront 2 Celebration Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- XCOM 2 - $5.99 (90% off)
- Sonic Colors: Ultimate - $25.99 (35% off)
- Roguebook - $16.24 (35% off)
- Murder By Numbers - $5.99 (60% off)
- What the Golf? - $8.99 (55% off)
- Quake - $3.99 (60% off)
- More from the Epic Games Store's Epic Games MEGA Sale 2022.
Fanatical
Build Your Own Platinum Bundle! For the month of May, select from the following games: Shores Unknown, While True:learn(), Warborn, Cultist Simulator, Scarf, Crumble, Flashing Lights: Police Fire EMS, Spookware, MageQuit, Dead Island Definitive Edition, 20XX, Nickelodeon Kart Racers 2: Grand Prix, Streamer Life Simulator, Aerial_Knight's Never Yield, Painkiller: Hell & Damnation, Cobra Kai: The Karate Kid Saga Continues, Unrailed, and G.I. Joe: Operation Blackout. Select 3 for $9.99, 5 for $14.99, or 7 for $19.99. DRMs vary.
- Little Nightmares 2 [Steam] - $12.75 (58% off)
- Death Stranding Director's Cut [Steam] - $25.99 (35% off)
- Total War: Warhammer 3 [Steam] - $47.39 (21% off)
- Persona 4 Arena Ultimax [Steam] - $23.99 (20% off)
- Scarlet Nexus [Steam] - $26.39 (56% off)
- The Dark Pictures Anthology Triple Pack [Steam] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl [Steam] - $14.99 (70% off)
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate [Steam] - $13.19 (78% off)
- Batman: Arkham Collection [Steam] - $8.39 (86% off)
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War Definitive Edition [Steam] - $8.39 (86% off)
- Ni no Kuni 2 Revenant Kingdom [Steam] - $11.19 (86% off)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ Ultimate Edition [Steam] - $18.69 (83% off)
- Tekken 7 Definitive Edition [Steam] - $25.29 (77% off)
- Outer Wilds [Steam] - $12.49 (50% off)
- The Artful Escape [Steam] - $10.99 (45% off)
- Last Stop [Steam] - $12.49 (50% off)
- Sayonara Wild Hearts [Steam] - $6.49 (50% off)
Gamebillet
- Warhammer 40K: Chaos Gate Daemonhunters [Steam] - $35.31 (22% off)
- Persona 4 Arena Ultimax [Steam] - $23.93 (20% off)
- Sifu Digital Deluxe Edition [Epic] - $38.23 (24% off)
- Capcom Sale
- Monster Hunter Rise Deluxe Edition [Steam] - $27.48 (61% off)
- Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin [Steam] - $25.41 (58% off)
- Resident Evil Village [Steam] - $25.47 (58% off)
- The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles [Steam] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Street Fighter 5 Champion Edition [Steam] - $15.98 (47% off)
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection [Steam] - $17.59 (41% off)
- More from the Gamebillet Capcom Sale.
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $25.49 (58% off)
- Chivalry 2 Special Edition [Epic] - $32.98 (34% off)
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $20.79 (65% off)
- Borderlands 3 [Steam] - $12.47 (79% off)
- BioShock: The Collection [Steam] - $9.98 (83% off)
Gamersgate
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- WWE 2K22 [Steam] - $44.99 (25% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- Death Stranding Director's Cut [Steam] - $25.56 (36% off)
- Borderlands 3 [Steam] - $14.99 (75% off)
- Mafia Trilogy [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- XCOM Ultimate Collection [Steam] - $16.38 (89% off)
- Metro Exodus [Steam] - $11.69 (61% off)
- Saints Row 4 Game of the Century Edition [Steam] - $5.39 (73% off)
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker Enhanced Edition Plus [Steam] - $8.59 (57% off)
GamesPlanet
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla Ragnarok Edition [Ubisoft] - $45.99 (54% off)
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $24.99 (58% off)
- WWE 2K22 [Steam] - $41.00 (32% off)
- Watch Dogs Legion Ultimate Edition [Ubisoft] - $35.99 (70% off)
- Devil May Cry 5 Deluxe Edition [Steam] - $15.99 (60% off)
- Devil May Cry HD Collection [Steam] - $7.99 (73% off)
- Borderlands 3 [Steam] - $13.99 (77% off)
- Tales from the Borderlands [Steam] - $13.99 (30% off)
- XCOM Ultimate Collection [Steam] - $14.66 (90% off)
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection [Steam] - $11.99 (60% off)
- Find the full list of weekly deals on GamesPlanet.
GOG.com
- Cyberpunk 2077 - $29.99 (50% off)
- The Witcher 3 GOTY Edition - $9.99 (80% off)
- Psychonauts 2 - $35.99 (40% off)
- Bethesda Publisher Sale
- The Elder Scrolls: Arena - FREE!
- The Elder Scrolls 2: Daggerfall - FREE!
- Dishonored Complete Collection - $19.99 (75% off)
- Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus - $11.99 (70% off)
- The Evil Within 2 - $11.99 (70% off)
- Prey - $7.49 (75% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion GOTY Edition - $5.99 (70% off)
- Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition - $7.99 (60% off)
- Fallout 3 GOTY Edition - $7.99 (60% off)
- Quake: The Offering - $3.99 (60% off)
- More from the GOG.com 505 Games Publisher Sale.
- Sherlock Holmes Chapter One - $24.74 (45% off)
- The Forgotten City - $17.49 (30% off)
- Wasteland 3 Colorado Collection - $19.99 (60% off)
- Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove - $25.99 (35% off)
- Ion Fury - $12.49 (50% off)
- Dead Cells - $14.99 (40% off)
- The Wolf Among Us - $7.49 (50% off)
- Strong Bad's Cool Game for Attractive People - $4.49 (70% off)
Green Man Gaming
- Death Stranding Director's Cut [Steam] - $25.27 (37% off)
- Sifu Deluxe Edition [Epic] - $38.24 (24% off)
- WWE 2K22 [Steam] - $38.24 (36% off)
- Monster Hunter Rise [Steam] - $25.50 (57% off)
- Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin [Steam] - $26.10 (56% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla Ragnarok Edition [Ubisoft] - $43.00 (57% off)
- OlliOlli World [Steam] - $20.39 (32% off)
- Conan Chop Chop [Steam] - $9.89 (34% off)
- Deathloop [Steam] - $25.50 (57% off)
- Back 4 Blood [Steam] - $30.59 (49% off)
- Resident Evil Village [Steam] - $25.50 (57% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 [Epic] - $25.50 (57% off)
- Destiny 2 Legacy Collection [Steam] - $26.10 (56% off)
- DOOM Eternal [Steam] - $17.00 (57% off)
- Control Ultimate Edition [Steam] - $9.84 (75% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege [Ubisoft] - $6.88 (66% off)
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl [Steam] - $16.00 (68% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 8 [Steam] - $15.20 (49% off)
- Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition [Steam] - $34.00 (66% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Anniversary Edition [Steam] - $25.49 (49% off)
- Fallout 76 [Steam] - $11.22 (72% off)
- Sid Meier's Civilization 6 Anthology [Steam] - $25.50 (74% off)
- BioShock: The Collection [Steam] - $10.20 (83% off)
- XCOM Ultimate Collection [Steam] - $13.93 (91% off)
- Green Man Gaming has turned 12! Check out everything from the Green Man Gaming Birthday Sale.
Humble Bundle
Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of May, you'll receive Command & Conquer Remastered Collection, Planet Zoo, Spongebob Squarepants: Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated, Spellcaster University, Surviving the Aftermath, If Found, Genesis Noir, and Embr. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.
Pay $12 to receive The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners, We Happy Few, Sam & Max Save the World, Observation, Super Meat Boy Forever, Pine, Bartlow's Dream Machine, Gauntlet Slayer Edition, Stories Untold, RAD, Super Meat Boy, and Saturday Morning RPG. These activate on Steam. The Walking Dead requires a VR headset.
Or pay $1 for Impulsion and Dungeon Rushers. Pay $5 or more to also receive Tiny Lands, Sigma Theory, and Out of Space. Pay $9 or more to also receive As Far As The Eye, Paper Beast: Folded Edition, Arietta of Spirits, and Recompile. These activate on Steam.
Or pay $10 for Orcs Must Die 2 Complete Edition, Exanima, Paint the Town Red, and Parkasaurus. Pay $20 or more to also receive Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden Deluxe Edition, Mechwarrior 5: Mercenaries, Neon Abyss Deluxe Edition, and Orcs Must Die 3. These activate on Steam.
Or pay $1 for Tyranny Deluxe Edition and Crossbow: Bloodnight. Pay more than the average $7.10 to get Ember and Plebby Quest: The Crusades. Pay $15 or more to also receive Field of Glory: Empires, Gordian Quest, and Pathfinder: Kingmaker Enhanced Plus Edition (w/The Wildcards and Royal Ascension DLC packs). These activate on Steam.
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human [Steam] - $47.99 (20% off)
- WWE 2K22 [Steam] - $44.99 (25% off)
- Deathloop Deluxe Edition [Steam] - $39.99 (50% off)
- Destiny 2 Legacy Collection [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Death Stranding Director's Cut [Steam] - $31.99 (20% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Ragnarok Edition [Ubisoft] - $44.99 (55% off)
- Back 4 Blood [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Valheim [Steam Early Access] - $15.99 (20% off)
- Psychonauts 2 [Steam] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Resident Evil: Village [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Tales of Arise [Steam] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Scarlet Nexus [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Cyberpunk 2077 - $29.99 (50% off)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition - $9.99 (80% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 [Epic] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- Aliens: Fireteam Elite [Steam] - $19.99 (50% off)
- The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles [Steam] - $24.79 (38% off)
- Hitman 3 [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- DOOM Eternal - $19.99 (50% off)
- Fallout 76 - $13.19 (67% off)
- Inscryption [Steam] - $13.99 (30% off)
- Death's Door [Steam] - $11.99 (40% off)
- Loop Hero [Steam] - $4.94 (67% off)
- Jurassic World Evolution 2 [Steam] - $32.99 (45% off)
- Persona 5 Strikers [Steam] - $32.99 (45% off)
- Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe Edition [Steam] - $31.99 (60% off)
- XCOM Ultimate Collection [Steam] - $15.94 (89% off)
- Batman: Arkham Collection [Steam] - $8.99 (85% off)
- Street Fighter 5 Champion Edition [Steam] - $19.97 (33% off)
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection [Steam] - $15.99 (60% off)
- Deep Rock Galactic [Steam] - $14.99 (50% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 8 [Steam] - $19.49 (35% off)
- Empire of Sin [Steam] - $9.99 (75% off)
- Metro Saga Bundle [Steam] - $14.99 (75% off)
- Saints Row Ultimate Franchise Pack [Steam] - $22.49 (55% off)
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Tropico 6: El Prez Edition [Steam] - $22.49 (50% off)
- Unpacking [Steam] - $15.99 (20% off)
- Dead Cells [Steam] - $14.99 (40% off)
- Gang Beasts [Steam] - $8.99 (55% off)
- Hollow Knight [Steam] - $7.49 (50% off)
- Celeste [Steam] - $4.99 (75% off)
- Wreckfest [Steam] - $11.99 (60% off)
- The Humble Store's Spring Sale is going on right now! Find every major deal by publisher:
Origin
- Squad Goals Sale
- GRID Legends - $29.99 (50% off)
- Madden NFL 22 MVP Edition - $15.99 (80% off)
- FIFA 22 - $9.99 (83% off)
- Need for Speed Heat - $11.99 (80% off)
- Star Wars Squadrons - $9.99 (75% off)
- Titanfall 2 Ultimate Edition - $4.79 (84% off)
Ubisoft Store
Use the promo code LEGEND22 to receive $10 off of your purchase. Restrictions apply.
- Legendary Sale
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction - $19.99 (50% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla - $24.00 (60% off)
- Far Cry 6 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Riders Republic - $29.99 (50% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition - $9.90 (67% off)
- Watch Dogs Legion - $13.20 (67% off)
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint - $15.00 (75% off)
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2: Warlords of New York Edition - $12.00 (80% off)
- The Crew 2 - $10.00 (80% off)
- More from the Ubisoft Store's Legendary Sale.
Steam
- WWE 2K22 - $44.99 (25% off)
- Chorus - $23.99 (40% off)
- Paradox Interactive Publisher Weekend
- Stellaris - $8.00 (80% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 5/22)
- Crusader Kings 3 - $39.99 (20% off)
- Cities: Skylines - $7.49 (75% off)
- Hearts of Iron 4 - $9.99 (75% off)
- Empire of Sin - $9.99 (75% off)
- Surviving Mars Complete Colony Bundle - $68.46 (50% off)
- More from the Paradox Interactive Publisher Sale.
- Cerebral Puzzle Showcase
- Baba Is You - $10.49 (30% off)
- Outer Wilds - $14.99 (40% off)
- Carto - $9.99 (50% off)
- Into the Breach - $7.49 (50% off)
- Superliminal - $9.99 (50% off)
- GNOG - $7.49 (25% off)
- Return of the Obra Dinn - $13.99 (30% off)
- Blocks That Matter - $1.99 (60% off)
- More from the Steam Cerebral Puzzle Showcase.
- State of Decay 2 Juggernaut Edition - $9.89 (67% off)
- Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe Edition - $31.99 (60% off)
- Outriders - $21.99 (45% off)
- FIFA 22 - $9.59 (84% off)
- The Outer Worlds - $19.79 (67% off)
- Planet Zoo - $11.24 (75% off)
- Detroit: Become Human - $19.99 (50% off)
- Sleeping Dogs Definitive Edition - $2.99 (85% off)
- Gas Station Simulator - $15.99 (20% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.
