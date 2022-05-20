Shacknews Dump - May 20, 2022 A new twist in the contentious Elon and Twitter deal has emerged this week alongside further hot news topics on the Shacknews Dump.

Wherever you stood on Elon Musk coming into this week, loyalties are likely being tested as the Tesla and SpaceX CEO goes full throttle wackadoo on social media in the midst of his deal to buy Twitter. We’re discussing the latest in that story as well as other hot news on another hearty episode of the Shacknews Dump.

On this May 20 edition of the Shacknews Dump, Elon Musk and Twitter have been in a tug-of-war over the pending deal all week, but will the latest twist in allegations further complicate the matter? Meanwhile, the US Attorney General is putting 8chan, 4chan, Twitch, and Discord in its crosshairs following the tragic Buffalo shooting. In lighter news, Norman Reedus also seems to have spilled the beans on a new Death Stranding game and the first volley of the revamped PS Plus lineup has been revealed.

Check it out as we discuss these and other hot news topics of the week on the Shacknews Dump, going live on the Shacknews Twitch channel at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET.

Here’s the rundown of topics being discussed on today’s Shacknews Dump:

As always, we’d like to thank all of you who tune into ShackStreams like the Shacknews Dump. Your support and interaction help us continue to strive to bring bigger and better livestream content to you. If you’d like to further support our livestream content, then don’t forget to follow and subscribe to the Shacknews Twitch channel. If you happen to have an Amazon Prime subscription, you can even do it for free. Just link your Amazon account up to your Twitch account through Prime Gaming and you’ll get a free Twitch subscription to use each month as you please. If you’d like to throw that free subscription our way, we’d be happy to have it.

Is this week the most ridiculous week in news regarding Musk and the Twitter deal? Tune in as we discuss this and more hot news live on the Shacknews Dump shortly!