Shacknews Dump - May 20, 2022
A new twist in the contentious Elon and Twitter deal has emerged this week alongside further hot news topics on the Shacknews Dump.
Wherever you stood on Elon Musk coming into this week, loyalties are likely being tested as the Tesla and SpaceX CEO goes full throttle wackadoo on social media in the midst of his deal to buy Twitter. We’re discussing the latest in that story as well as other hot news on another hearty episode of the Shacknews Dump.
On this May 20 edition of the Shacknews Dump, Elon Musk and Twitter have been in a tug-of-war over the pending deal all week, but will the latest twist in allegations further complicate the matter? Meanwhile, the US Attorney General is putting 8chan, 4chan, Twitch, and Discord in its crosshairs following the tragic Buffalo shooting. In lighter news, Norman Reedus also seems to have spilled the beans on a new Death Stranding game and the first volley of the revamped PS Plus lineup has been revealed.
Check it out as we discuss these and other hot news topics of the week on the Shacknews Dump
Here’s the rundown of topics being discussed on today’s Shacknews Dump:
- NY AG to probe Twitch, Discord. 4chan, and 8chan following Buffalo shooting
- Twitch & Discord issue statements on livestreamed Buffalo shooting
- Twitch viewership saw decline for the fourth straight month in April 2022
- Elon Musk says Twitter (TWTR) deal 'cannot move forward' without proof of 5% bot claim
- Twitter (TWTR) execs tell employees that the company will not renegotiate deal with Musk
- Elon Musk says Twitter (TWTR) deal at lower price is 'not out of the question'
- SpaceX flight attendant paid $250k severance after Elon Musk propositioned & exposed himself to her
- Death Stranding 2 is in development according to Norman Reedus
- All-new PlayStation Plus line-up revealed
- Cities: VR review: Metropolis in your hands
- Dolmen review: A beautiful nightmare
- Dead by Daylight Roots of Dread brings Dredge killer, survivor, & map in June
- Dead by Daylight Project W brings more Resident Evil content in 2022
- Hooked on You: A Dead by Daylight Dating Sim lets you romance the killers
As always, we'd like to thank all of you who tune into ShackStreams like the Shacknews Dump.
Is this week the most ridiculous week in news regarding Musk and the Twitter deal?
