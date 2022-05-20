Weekend Console Download Deals for May 20: Stranger of Paradise on sale

Get in the car, loser, we're going to kill Chaos. Yes, if you've been waiting for a discount on Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin, your time has finally come. Those who have followed me here at Shacknews are aware that I was fully prepared for this to be the Worst Game of 2022, but was stunned to see that this was not the case. Not only that, but the game was genuinely pretty good. Of course, those reading this are likely thinking, "I'm not paying full price for something that's just 'pretty good' when there are so many great games out there." That's understandable, which is why you'll be happy to hear that Stranger of Paradise is getting its first major discount this week on both PlayStation and Xbox.
Elsewhere, Xbox has a fresh Publisher Spotlight Series Sale running now, while also celebrating fighting games and indie titles. If you have your Nintendo Switch, you can find the best of Mega Man. Lastly, PlayStation owners, it's time to pick up the best of remasters and retro titles, including Alan Wake Remastered.
Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:
Xbox
The following games are a part of Xbox Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.
- Yoku's Island Express - FREE!
- The Inner World: The Last Wind Monk - FREE!
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands [Xbox Series X] - $47.99 (20% off)
- WWE 2K22 [Xbox Series X] - $52.49 (25% off)
- The Artful Escape [Xbox Series X] - $13.39 (33% off)
- There are more Xbox games on sale in this week's Deals with Gold.
The following deals are available to all Xbox users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Strange of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin [Xbox Series X] - $44.99 (25% off)
- Spring Add-on Sale
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok - $29.99 (25% off)
- Apex Legends Champion Edition - $27.99 (30% off)
- Back 4 Blood Annual Pass - $23.99 (40% off)
- NARUTO STORM 4 Season Pass - $9.99 (50% off)
- Riders Republic Year 1 Pass - $25.99 (35% off)
- Hitman Trilogy Premium Add-ons Bundle - $29.99 (50% off)
- DOOM Eternal: The Ancient Gods Part One - $9.99 (50% off)
- DOOM Eternal: The Ancient Gods Part Two - $9.99 (50% off)
- Star Wars Battlefront 2 Celebration Edition Upgrade - $12.49 (50% off)
- Fallout 4 Season Pass - $17.49 (50% off)
- Metro Exodus Expansion Pass - $5.24 (65% off)
- Overcooked 2 Season Pass - $7.99 (60% off)
- More from the Xbox Spring Add-on Sale.
- Publisher Spotlight Series
- Call of Duty:L Vanguard Cross-Gen Bundle [Xbox Series X] - $45.49 (35% off)
- Windjammers 2 [Xbox Series X] - $15.99 (20% off)
- It Takes Two [Xbox Series X] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Aliens: Fireteam Elite Deluxe Edition [Xbox Series X] - $31.49 (55% off)
- Lost in Random [Xbox Series X] - $14.99 (50% off)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition - $23.99 (60% off)
- FIFA 22 [Xbox Series X] - $20.99 (70% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order [Xbox Series X] - $9.99 (75% off)
- Star Wars Battlefront 2 Celebration Edition [Xbox Series X] - $7.99 (80% off)
- Streets of Rage 4 - $12.49 (50% off)
- CrossCode - $11.99 (40% off)
- More from the Xbox Publisher Spotlight Series.
- Fighter Sale
- The King of Fighters 15 Deluxe Edition [Xbox Series X] - $63.74 (25% off)
- Mortal Kombat 11 [Xbox Series X] - $9.99 (80% off)
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection - $11.99 (60% off)
- UFC 4 - $11.99 (80% off)
- Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3 - $9.99 (60% off)
- More from the Xbox Fighter Sale.
- INDIE Live Expo Sale
- DEEEER Simulator: Your Average Everyday Deer Game - $11.99 (40% off)
- Imagine Earth - $18.74 (25% off)
- Coffee Talk - $5.59 (60% off)
- Boyfriend Dungeon - $15.99 (20% off)
- Raji: An Ancient Epic - $12.49 (50% off)
- Discolored - $6.49 (35% off)
- More from the Xbox INDIE Live Expo Sale.
PlayStation
The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin [PS5/PS4] - $44.99 (25% off)
- Weekend Offer
- Call of Duty: Vanguard Ultimate Edition [PS5/PS4] - $49.99 (50% off)
- Just Dance 2022 [PS5] - $19.99 (60% off)
- Overcooked! All You Can Eat [PS5/PS4] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Wasteland 3 Colorado Collection - $12.49 (75% off)
- Rage 2 - $7.99 (80% off)
- UFC 4 - $14.99 (75% off)
- Star Trek: Bridge Crew - $9.99 (60% off)
- More from the PlayStation Weekend Offer.
- Remasters & Retro
- Alan Wake Remastered [PS5/PS4] - $20.09 (33% off)
- Ace Attorney Turnabout Collection - $39.59 (34% off)
- Shin Megami Tensei 3 Nocturne HD Remaster Digital Deluxe Edition - $38.49 (45% off)
- Assassin's Creed: The Ezio Collection - $11.99 (70% off)
- Assassin's Creed Rogue Remastered - $9.89 (67% off)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered - $19.99 (50% off)
- Sonic Colors: Ultimate Digital Deluxe Edition - $31.49 (30% off)
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game Complete Edition - $4.94 (67% off)
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection - $19.79 (34% off)
- Full Throttle Remastered - $4.49 (70% off)
- Final Fantasy 15 Pocket Edition HD - $11.99 (60% off)
- Quake [PS5/PS4] - $4.99 (50% off)
- More from the PlayStation Remasters & Retro Sale.
- Extended Play Sale
- WWE 2K22 Cross-Gen Digital Bundle [PS5/PS4] - $59.99 (25% off)
- The King of Fighters 15 Deluxe Edition [PS5/PS4] - $63.74 (25% off)
- Ruined King: A League of Legends Story Deluxe Edition - $25.99 (35% off)
- Deathloop Deluxe Edition [PS5/PS4] - $39.99 (50% off)
- Far Cry 6 Deluxe Edition [PS5/PS4] - $39.99 (50% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla [PS5/PS4] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Riders Republic [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Life is Strange: True Colors Deluxe Edition [PS5/PS4] - $34.99 (50% off)
- Life is Strange Remastered Collection - $25.99 (35% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man GOTY Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition - $9.99 (80% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction Deluxe Edition [PS5/PS4] - $24.99 (50% off)
- Back 4 Blood Deluxe Edition [PS5/PS4] - $44.99 (50% off)
- Aliens: Fireteam Elite Deluxe Edition [PS5/PS4] - $29.39 (58% off)
- Tales of Arise Ultimate Edition [PS5/PS4] - $65.99 (40% off)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition - $23.99 (60% off)
- Watch Dogs: Legion Ultimate Edition [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (75% off)
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate [PS5/PS4] - $14.99 (75% off)
- Deep Rock Galactic Ultimate Edition [PS5/PS4] - $38.49 (30% off)
- Persona Dancing: Endless Night Collection - $16.49 (70% off)
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2: Warlords of New York Edition - $11.99 (80% off)
- The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series - $24.99 (50% off)
- Empire of Sin Premium Edition - $34.99 (50% off)
- Frostpunk Complete Collection - $17.99 (60% off)
- More from the PlayStation Store's Extended Play Sale.
- Games Under $15
- Street Fighter 5 - $7.99 (60% off)
- Ratchet & Clank - $9.99 (50% off)
- Mortal Shell: Enhanced Edition [PS5/PS4] - $14.99 (50% off)
- BioShock: The Collection - $9.99 (50% off)
- The Sims 4 - $4.99 (75% off)
- Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3 - $9.99 (60% off)
- Detroit: Become Human - $9.99 (50% off)
- Dead Cells - $14.99 (40% off)
- Empire of Sin - $9.99 (75% off)
- Tunche - $13.99 (30% off)
- Super Meat Boy Forever - $10.99 (45% off)
- Aerial_Knight's Never Yield [PS5/PS4] - $7.19 (40% off)
- Narita Boy - $9.99 (60% off)
- Children of Morta Complete Edition - $11.60 (57% off)
- Amnesia Collection - $2.99 (90% off)
- Pillars of Eternity Complete Edition - $14.99 (70% off)
- Psychonauts - $3.99 (60% off)
- More from the PlayStation Store's Games Under $15 Sale.
The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.
- FIFA 22 [PS5] - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Tribes of Midgard [PS5/PS4] - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Curse of the Dead Gods - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Here's a full list of all of the free add-ons available exclusively for PlayStation Plus members.
Nintendo Switch
- Gibbon: Beyond the Trees - $10.04 (33% off)
- Subnautica: Below Zero - $14.99 (50% off)
- Subnautica - $14.99 (50% off)
- PAC-MAN 99 Deluxe Pack - $14.99 (50% off)
- Among Us - $3.75 (25% off)
- Mega Man Franchise Sale
- Mega Man 11 - $14.99 (50% off)
- Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 - $9.99 (50% off)
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection - $9.99 (50% off)
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2 - $9.99 (50% off)
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection - $19.79 (67% off)
- Mega Man Legacy Collection - $9.99 (33% off)
- Ubisoft Mega May Sale
- South Park: The Stick of Truth - $11.99 (60% off)
- Assassin's Creed 3 Remastered - $14.79 (66% off)
- Just Dance 2021 - $19.99 (60% off)
- Hungry Shark World - $1.99 (80% off)
- Uno - $3.99 (60% off)
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle - $14.99 (75% off)
- Trivial Pursuit Live - $7.99 (60% off)
- Sports Party - $7.99 (80% off)
- Family Feud - $9.89 (67% off)
- Just Dance 2022 - $19.99 (50% off)
- Legendary Fishing - $4.49 (85% off)
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole - $14.99 (75% off)
- Wheel of Fortune - $7.99 (60% off)
- Monopoly for Nintendo Switch - $9.99 (75% off)
- Assassin's Creed: The Rebel Collection - $14.79 (66% off)
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game Complete Edition - $4.89 (67% off)
- RISK Global Domination - $7.99 (60% off)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising Gold Edition - $24.99 (75% off)
- Monopoly Madness - $19.49 (35% off)
- Assassin's Creed: The Ezio Collection - $27.99 (30% off)
- Trials Rising Gold Edition - $8.99 (70% off)
- Shadowrun Trilogy - $29.99 (25% off)
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl - $19.99 (60% off)
- Hot Wheels Unleashed Ultimate Stunt Edition - $44.99 (50% off)
- NBA 2K22 - $9.59 (84% off)
- KeyWe - $16.74 (33% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 7 - $19.49 (35% off)
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate - $17.99 (70% off)
- The Red Lantern - $16.24 (35% off)
- Kingdoms of Amalur Re-Reckoning - $25.99 (35% off)
- Destroy All Humans - $25.99 (35% off)
- Darksiders 3 - $25.99 (35% off)
- Tropico 6 Nintendo Switch Edition - $27.49 (45% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.
-
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend Console Download Deals for May 20: Stranger of Paradise on sale