Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

Weekend Console Download Deals for May 20: Stranger of Paradise on sale

It's time to kill Chaos at a pretty good discount.
Ozzie Mejia
Ozzie Mejia
1

Get in the car, loser, we're going to kill Chaos. Yes, if you've been waiting for a discount on Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin, your time has finally come. Those who have followed me here at Shacknews are aware that I was fully prepared for this to be the Worst Game of 2022, but was stunned to see that this was not the case. Not only that, but the game was genuinely pretty good. Of course, those reading this are likely thinking, "I'm not paying full price for something that's just 'pretty good' when there are so many great games out there." That's understandable, which is why you'll be happy to hear that Stranger of Paradise is getting its first major discount this week on both PlayStation and Xbox.

Elsewhere, Xbox has a fresh Publisher Spotlight Series Sale running now, while also celebrating fighting games and indie titles. If you have your Nintendo Switch, you can find the best of Mega Man. Lastly, PlayStation owners, it's time to pick up the best of remasters and retro titles, including Alan Wake Remastered.

Alan Wake Remastered
Alan Wake Remastered

Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:

Xbox

The following games are a part of Xbox Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.

The following deals are available to all Xbox users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.

PlayStation

The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.

The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.

Nintendo Switch

If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola