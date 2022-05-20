Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Xur's location & wares for May 20 2022 - Destiny 2

Here's where Xur is and what they're selling for the weekend of May 20, 2022 in Destiny 2.
Donovan Erskine
1

Happy Friday, Guardians! As you likely know, Xur is back and selling rare wares in Destiny 2. If you don't want to waste time trying to find him yourself, we can help! We'll show you exactly where Xur is and what they're selling on May 20, 2022.

Xur’s location for May 20, 2022

Xur is located on Nessus at Watcher's Grave. This is where they will remain for the rest of the weekend.

Xur accepts Legendary Shards as currency for the items in their inventory. If you're low on shards, we can help you out with our guide on an easy way to farm Legendary Shards in Destiny 2.

Xur’s wares for May 20, 2022

Here are all of the Exotic items in Xur's inventory this week:

  • Telesto
  • Actium War Rig
    • Mobility - 7
    • Resilience - 7
    • Recovery - 20
    • Discipline - 6
    • Intellect - 9
    • Strength - 16
    • Total - 61
  • Gemini Jester
    • Mobility - 16
    • Resilience - 14
    • Recovery - 2
    • Discipline - 2
    • Intellect - 24
    • Strength - 2
    • Total - 60
  • Verity's Brow
    • Mobility - 16
    • Resilience - 7
    • Recovery - 9
    • Discipline - 19
    • Intellect - 2
    • Strength - 7
    • Total - 60

We like to recommend that you buy any Exotic items from Xur that you don't already have, if you can afford to do so. Obviously, start with the one in your class and then grab the others to stow away in case you decide to start a new class. Even for the items that you do have, it's worth checking to see if Xur has a better stat roll than the one in your inventory.

For the hardcore Destiny 2 fans out there, our Destiny 2 strategy guide is the place for you. Be sure to bookmark the page on our website, and frequently check our Destiny 2 topic page for the latest news and updates.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

