Xur's location & wares for May 20 2022 - Destiny 2 Here's where Xur is and what they're selling for the weekend of May 20, 2022 in Destiny 2.

Happy Friday, Guardians! As you likely know, Xur is back and selling rare wares in Destiny 2. If you don't want to waste time trying to find him yourself, we can help! We'll show you exactly where Xur is and what they're selling on May 20, 2022.

Xur’s location for May 20, 2022

Xur is located on Nessus at Watcher's Grave. This is where they will remain for the rest of the weekend.

Xur accepts Legendary Shards as currency for the items in their inventory. If you're low on shards, we can help you out with our guide on an easy way to farm Legendary Shards in Destiny 2.

Xur’s wares for May 20, 2022

Here are all of the Exotic items in Xur's inventory this week:

Telesto

Actium War Rig

Mobility - 7 Resilience - 7 Recovery - 20 Discipline - 6 Intellect - 9 Strength - 16 Total - 61

Gemini Jester

Mobility - 16 Resilience - 14 Recovery - 2 Discipline - 2 Intellect - 24 Strength - 2 Total - 60

Verity's Brow

Mobility - 16 Resilience - 7 Recovery - 9 Discipline - 19 Intellect - 2 Strength - 7 Total - 60



We like to recommend that you buy any Exotic items from Xur that you don't already have, if you can afford to do so. Obviously, start with the one in your class and then grab the others to stow away in case you decide to start a new class. Even for the items that you do have, it's worth checking to see if Xur has a better stat roll than the one in your inventory.

