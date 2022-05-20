Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

ShackStream: MultiVersus Closed Alpha gameplay

We're checking out an early look at WB Games' platform fighter!
Donovan Erskine
MultiVersus is an upcoming platformer fighter from Player First Games and WB Games. Ahead of its beta and subsequent launch this Summer, we were invited to go hands-on with a Closed Alpha. We’re going to share that with you in a special ShackStream, where we’ll show off everything there is in the MultiVersus Closed Alpha. Come join!

ShackStream: MultiVersus Closed Alpha gameplay

We’ll be live playing MultiVersus on the Shacknews Twitch channel today at 10:30 a.m. PT/1:30 p.m. ET. We’ll be checking out the roster of diverse characters, stages, and more. The Closed Alpha features both 1v1 and 2v2 modes, so you can bet we’ll be jumping into both of those during the stream.

I’ve already gotten to play a decent amount of the game throughout this week, as I detailed in a recent preview for MultiVersus. We’ll see just how much I’ve learned, as I’ll be playing against other Closed Alpha participants in online matches.

Our MultiVersus Closed Alpha livestream is going down soon and you won’t want to miss it! If you’re interested in learning more about the game, be sure to visit our topic page dedicated to MultiVersus, as we’ll be covering everything you need to know leading up to launch. Also, be sure to check out all of the other cool streams that Shacknews has planned for this week.

News Editor
Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

