Bungie finally has a solution for players holding Xur hostage in Destiny 2 Xur's owners have refused to give in to your demands.

Season 17 will bring a whole lot of changes to Destiny 2, including a subtle yet important change to Xur. The Agent of the Nine’s inventory will no longer refresh after the weekly reset, ensuring his wares remain the same, even if he is being held hostage. You can still expect new stock each weekend, though.

Players can still hold Xur hostage, but his stock won't refresh on reset.

The news of Xur’s Season 17 change comes courtesy of the May 19, 2022 TWAB where Bungie gave players an insight into more improvements coming to the sandbox. The update to Xur states that his inventory will no longer refresh after the weekly resets. It seems as though what he offers on the weekend will remain the same throughout the week, even if players hold him hostage. You'll now only need to check his inventory when he rocks up on Friday each week.

All this business about holding Xur hostage cropped up seven months ago. Players discovered they could sit by Xur, which prevents him from leaving, causing his inventory to refresh – effectively holding him hostage for weapons as random.

With this change to Xur, it will mean players have one less thing to worry about when logging in to tackle their weekly tasks. On top of this improvement, Xur’s notoriously low stat rolls for armor have been fixed of hotfix 4.0.0.6. Previously, Xur’s Exotic armor offered atrocious stats, making him relevant only for players who are still filling out their collection.

There are a ton of other changes coming to Destiny 2 with Season 17, including a host of Iron Banner changes and an extra 100 vault spaces, which those hoarders out there will be thankful for (shout out to my mate Ash who manages his builds with about 5 free slots). How quickly will you, dear reader, fill up those extra spaces?

If the news of Xur’s changes in Season 17 doesn’t excite you, then perhaps word of the new dungeon coming next week will. Make sure to keep it locked to Shacknews as we cover the upcoming season. Find all of our guides over on the Destiny 2 Strategy Guide.