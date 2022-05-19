Shacknews Presents: Pop! Goes the Culture! - Episode 67 Get ready for the latest episode of our film and television discussion show.

It's Thursday! That means two things. One, it's almost the weekend! Second, it's time for Pop! Goes the Culture! our movie and TV news discussion show is starting soon, so be sure to join hosts Donovan and Greg!

Episode 67 of Pop! Goes the Culture! goes live on the Shacknews Twitch Channel today at 1:00 p.m. PT/ 4:00 p.m. ET. The stream is available to watch right here using the embed below.

Here’s a rundown of some of the news topics featured on today’s Pop! Goes the Culture!:

This week, we'll be unpacking the idea of a Predator prequel, as well as an adult-oriented Scooby-Doo spin-off produced by and starring Mindy Kaling. We'll also be joined by Shacknews co-EIC Blake Morse to talk the new She-Hulk trailer.

We appreciate your support by tuning into our show each and every week. If you’re looking for a way to show even more support for our livestreaming efforts at Shacknews, you can use your free monthly Prime Gaming subscription via Amazon Prime.

Grab your snacks and drinks, It’s time for episode 67 of Pop! Goes the Culture!