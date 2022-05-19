Roller Champions skates onto shelves next week Ubisoft has shared the release date for its competitive roller skating game.

Revealed back in 2019, Roller Champions is a competitive roller skating game developed and published by Ubisoft. After its initial showing and a Closed Alpha they game was delayed to 2021, and then to 2022. Now, we’ll finally have the chance to go hands-on with Roller Champions in its full capacity as Ubisoft has announced the game will be released next week.

Ubisoft announced the Roller Champions release date in a new trailer, which confirms the game will launch worldwide on May 25, 2022. The trailer re-introduces us to the world of Roller Champions, where two teams of three compete to score points by getting a ball through a ring within a circular arena. Players can however increase the points scored by taking laps around the arena with the ball in their possession. Enemy players can pull off different maneuvers in an attempt to steal the ball away.

By winning matches and climbing the leaderboards, the doors of increasingly renowned stadiums and leagues will open, all the way up to the Elite Champions’ league. Along their journey, players will have the opportunity to gain fans, discover new maps, compete in time-limited game modes, and fully customize their Champion as they see fit. In addition to the many unlockable items, exclusive cosmetic rewards can be acquired with the Roller Pass each season.

Roller Champions is a free-to-play game that also has cross-progression, allowing you to take keep your profile and the information associated with it across different platforms. When it launches on May 25, it’ll be available for Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PS4, PS5, and PC with full cross-play functionality. The publisher also confirmed that it will come to Switch, Stadia, and Luna at a later date. For more on Roller Champions, stick with us here on Shacknews.