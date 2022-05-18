Evening Reading - May 18, 2022

As Wednesday comes to a close, it’s time once again for everyone’s favorite wrap-up… Evening Reading! Whether you’re here to browse through the news and features of the day, or are simply looking to kick back and relax with an assortment of content we’ve scavenged from the internet, you’re in the right place. So sit back, put up your feet, and join us for tonight’s Evening Reading!
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Saints Row's new missions feel inspired by series' roots
- How to sell items - Lost Ark
- Deathverse: Let It Die open beta kicks off on PS4 & PS5 next week
- Apex Legends Mobile exclusive character Fade isn't coming to the main game
- Lost Ark has banned 'several million' bot accounts
- Escape Academy puts your escape room thinking to the test
- Saudi Arabia PIF takes 5% stake in Nintendo (NTDOY)
- Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown delayed to 2023 window
- Apple (AAPL) delays return to office plan for workers, blames COVID resurgence
- Marvel title from former Hearthstone devs will be unveiled Thursday
- Amazon (AMZN) debuts new $60 Fire 7 tablet
- Retail Therapy Ep 5: Sneakerheads
- Twitch viewership saw decline for the fourth straight month in April 2022
- New York accuses Amazon (AMZN) of discrimination against pregnant and disabled workers
- NY AG to probe Twitch, Discord. 4chan, and 8chan following Buffalo shooting
- ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 193
And now, other stuff from the internet!
Oh, it's happening
It's hapenning pic.twitter.com/KWToDQ4KV9— • RafaKnight • 🇧🇷 (@Rafaknight_rk) May 18, 2022
The comment thread for that tweet is fantastic.
She-Hulkin'
she be hulkin pic.twitter.com/vNj7tkhjmn— Jelden Ding (@DuJosh) May 17, 2022
Also check out the trailer for She-Hulk if you haven't already.
Incredible Savathûn cosplay from Destiny 2
Savathûn facial movements are along for the ride 🏃 #cosplay in progress #destiny2 #ad @DestinyGameUK #thewitchqueen pic.twitter.com/19zRa88tuF— Willow (@WillowCreativ) May 16, 2022
One of the coolest things I've ever seen.
Space Kirby
カービィとクリームソーダと宇宙 pic.twitter.com/Q8kHYa9zyp— すざく＠4月19日発売！『迷宮食堂『魔王窟』へようこそ 』 (@zaku6584) May 17, 2022
Space Kirby here to wish you a happy Wednesday!
Enjoy your $0 credits
This is the greatest email I’ve ever received pic.twitter.com/bb1Abn387Y— Pheenoh (@pheenoh) May 15, 2022
DoorDash said, "And we'll do it again."
Since I’m in charge of tonight’s Evening Reading, here are a few more music recommendations from my endless list of favorites because it brings me immense joy to share them with you.
AleXA
I adore AleXa and she absolutely killed it with this track.
Jordan Fiction
Spotify recommended this to me and I'm very glad it did, it's rad as heck.
Hunter
If you've ever wondered what Polish metal sounds like, these guys are among my favorites.
Grabbitz x Valorant
I only came across this recently but man is it good.
