Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

NY AG to probe Twitch, Discord. 4chan, and 8chan following Buffalo shooting

New York's Attorney General will perform a probe into multiple online platforms, including Twitch and Discord following the Buffalo shooting.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
3

The recent shooting at a grocery store in Buffalo, New York was a racially-motivated act of terrorism that left ten dead. Investigations into the shooting revealed that the perpetrator planned the attack on Discord, and then streamed it on Twitch. Now, New York’s Attorney General has announced that she will conduct a probe Twitch and Discord, among other platforms, in connection with the shooting.

New York Attorney General Letitia James announced the probe in a press release. The probe is being done to investigate the platforms that the attacker used to “stream, promote, or plan” the attacks and includes Discord, Twitch, 4chan, and 8chan. The AG provided a statement on the news within the announcement of her probe.

new york AG probe into twitch and discord

The Buffalo shooting brought Discord and Twitch into a certainly unwanted spotlight. According to The Washington Post, the Twitch stream was seen by 22 people and was removed within two minutes of starting. Both Twitch and Discord released statements on the matter after it was revealed that the suspect used their platforms to coordinate and broadcast the act. It’s currently unclear what ramifications the New York AG’s probe will have on the platforms in question, but we’ll be keeping a close eye on the situation.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola