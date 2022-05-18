NY AG to probe Twitch, Discord. 4chan, and 8chan following Buffalo shooting New York's Attorney General will perform a probe into multiple online platforms, including Twitch and Discord following the Buffalo shooting.

The recent shooting at a grocery store in Buffalo, New York was a racially-motivated act of terrorism that left ten dead. Investigations into the shooting revealed that the perpetrator planned the attack on Discord, and then streamed it on Twitch. Now, New York’s Attorney General has announced that she will conduct a probe Twitch and Discord, among other platforms, in connection with the shooting.

New York Attorney General Letitia James announced the probe in a press release. The probe is being done to investigate the platforms that the attacker used to “stream, promote, or plan” the attacks and includes Discord, Twitch, 4chan, and 8chan. The AG provided a statement on the news within the announcement of her probe.

The fact that an individual can post detailed plans to commit such an act of hate without consequence, and then stream it for the world to see is bone-chilling and unfathomable. As we continue to mourn and honor the lives that were stolen, we are taking serious action to investigate these companies for their roles in this attack. Time and time again, we have seen the real-world devastation that is borne of these dangerous and hateful platforms, and we are doing everything in our power to shine a spotlight on this alarming behavior and take action to ensure it never happens again.

The Buffalo shooting brought Discord and Twitch into a certainly unwanted spotlight. According to The Washington Post, the Twitch stream was seen by 22 people and was removed within two minutes of starting. Both Twitch and Discord released statements on the matter after it was revealed that the suspect used their platforms to coordinate and broadcast the act. It’s currently unclear what ramifications the New York AG’s probe will have on the platforms in question, but we’ll be keeping a close eye on the situation.