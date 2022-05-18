Amazon (AMZN) debuts new $60 Fire 7 tablet The new model promises longer battery life and a faster quad-core processor.

Today, Amazon (AMZN) unveiled a brand new Fire 7 tablet that promises longer battery life and a USB-C charging port. According to Amazon, the new Fire 7 tablet’s upgraded battery lasts approximately 10 hours, with an estimated charging time of 4 hours.

Not only is the new Fire 7 tablet designed to last longer, it’s also 30 percent faster thanks to the inclusion of a quad-core 2.0 GHz processor and 2GB of RAM. Storage wise, the base version has 16GB and owners can add up to 1TB in additional storage via microSD. There’s also a 32GB version.

Other options include whether you want the Fire 7 tablet with an ad-supported lockscreen, or a lockscreen without ads. If you don’t want lockscreen ads, you’ll need to pay a bit more than the $59.99 base price, with the ad-free lockscreen version priced at $74.99.

And if you’re shopping for a tablet for your kids, there’s a Fire 7 Kids model for $109.99 that includes a durable case and a one-year subscription to Amazon Kids+ on offer as well. Visually, the new Fire 7 tablet features a 1024 x 600 (141 ppi) resolution screen, and as its name suggests, offers a 7” display.

If you’re looking to upgrade, the new Fire 7 tablet starts at $59.99 with pre-orders available starting today, and orders beginning to ship out on June 29.

After checking out the new Fire 7 tablet, what are your thoughts? Let us know in Chatty, and for more on Amazon, be sure to check out previous coverage of how Amazon's (AMZN) Q2 2022 revenue guidance fell below expectations.