2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

Amazon (AMZN) debuts new $60 Fire 7 tablet

The new model promises longer battery life and a faster quad-core processor.
Morgan Shaver
Morgan Shaver
10

Today, Amazon (AMZN) unveiled a brand new Fire 7 tablet that promises longer battery life and a USB-C charging port. According to Amazon, the new Fire 7 tablet’s upgraded battery lasts approximately 10 hours, with an estimated charging time of 4 hours.

Not only is the new Fire 7 tablet designed to last longer, it’s also 30 percent faster thanks to the inclusion of a quad-core 2.0 GHz processor and 2GB of RAM. Storage wise, the base version has 16GB and owners can add up to 1TB in additional storage via microSD. There’s also a 32GB version.

Other options include whether you want the Fire 7 tablet with an ad-supported lockscreen, or a lockscreen without ads. If you don’t want lockscreen ads, you’ll need to pay a bit more than the $59.99 base price, with the ad-free lockscreen version priced at $74.99.

New Amazon Fire 7 tablet

And if you’re shopping for a tablet for your kids, there’s a Fire 7 Kids model for $109.99 that includes a durable case and a one-year subscription to Amazon Kids+ on offer as well. Visually, the new Fire 7 tablet features a 1024 x 600 (141 ppi) resolution screen, and as its name suggests, offers a 7” display.

If you’re looking to upgrade, the new Fire 7 tablet starts at $59.99 with pre-orders available starting today, and orders beginning to ship out on June 29.

After checking out the new Fire 7 tablet, what are your thoughts? Let us know in Chatty, and for more on Amazon, be sure to check out previous coverage of how Amazon’s (AMZN) Q2 2022 revenue guidance fell below expectations.

Senior Editor

Morgan is a writer from the frozen wastelands of Maine who enjoys metal music, kpop, horror, and indie games. They're also a Tetris fanatic who's fiercely competitive in games like Tetris 99... and all games in general. But mostly Tetris. You can follow Morgan on Twitter @Author_MShaver.

  • Shacknews legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
    reply
    May 18, 2022 11:25 AM

    Morgan Shaver posted a new article, Amazon (AMZN) debuts new $60 Fire 7 tablet

    • redshak legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      May 18, 2022 12:18 PM

      These devices are so trash even milleh wouldn't use them

      • Milleh legacy 10 years mercury super mega
        reply
        May 18, 2022 12:33 PM

        Correct! At best, junk for kids that you don't mind being destroyed

        • the man with the briefcase briefcase moderator mercury ludicrous
          reply
          May 18, 2022 12:41 PM

          $60 seems like a decent price for a shitty tablet.

          • Milleh legacy 10 years mercury super mega
            reply
            May 18, 2022 12:55 PM

            Perfect for young kids :D

            • Milleh legacy 10 years mercury super mega
              reply
              May 18, 2022 12:59 PM

              Or well I guess anyone who just wants a cheap tablet to do very basic stuff, laying around

            • atom519 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
              reply
              May 18, 2022 1:24 PM

              My kids couldn't understand the OS after getting so used to iPad, they bounced off it hard. Rightfully so, it was a mess.

        • paulatreus legacy 10 years mercury super mega
          reply
          May 18, 2022 1:43 PM

          I picked up a Fire HD 10 last year on sale for $89 when our D&D group switched from using paper character sheets/notes to using dndbeyond for our new campaign. Works great for that, but that's all I pretty much use it for. Well, that and I download movies on it for trips.

          Perfect price for what I use it for.

          • paulatreus legacy 10 years mercury super mega
            reply
            May 18, 2022 1:44 PM

            Oh yeah, and I used the Fire Toolbox to remove all the built in Amazon/Kindle bloatware crap and get it running on basic Android and Google Play apps. I feel like that's pretty much a necessity for these Fire tablets.

    • Sniper21 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      May 18, 2022 12:36 PM

      I just bought a Samsung A8 for a media consumption tablet, primarily for my kids on long drives and flights. Processor isn't the fastest but it does fine. For $220 (on sale for the 64 gig version) you get expandable storage and a headphone jack on a 10.5" screen. I'm pretty pleased with it. Runs circles around the Amazon tablets we had prior, and I don't have to mess with the Amazon appstore which is garbage.

    • ThomW legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      May 18, 2022 12:40 PM

      I bought a Fire tablet once and won’t ever repeat that mistake. Haha

    • FreshwaterAU legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      May 18, 2022 12:49 PM

      I have their tablets for my kids, just awful and terrible interface and using it to try to move data to an SD card is just some of the worst. BUT they are cheap and let the kids stream netflix of play roblox so......good enough I guess.

    • beepboopbeep
      reply
      May 18, 2022 12:51 PM

      stay away from fire tablets. can't use it after a few years when amazon decides to no longer support the model.

      • feek legacy 10 years
        reply
        May 18, 2022 1:04 PM

        can you do anything cool with them, like idk unlock them and run some custom shit?

        • paulatreus legacy 10 years mercury super mega
          reply
          May 18, 2022 1:45 PM

          Look up Fire Toolbox. Allows you to root the devices and load them with whatever you want.

          • feek legacy 10 years
            reply
            May 18, 2022 1:48 PM

            How would that stuff run on a tablet like this? Can you run it without a google account?

