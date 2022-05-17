Photo Finish shader - Destiny 2 Equip the Photo Finish shader and watch as your glows change color in Destiny 2.

The Photo Finish shader has been added to Destiny 2 one week from the end of Guardian Games 2022. This unique shader can be applied to your armor, weapons, gear, basically everything you own. What’s so special about it you might ask? Well, let’s talk about this Photo Finish shader a bit.

Photo Finish shader

The Photo Finish shader will make any glowing parts cycle through RGB colors.

The Photo Finish shader in Destiny 2 not only changes the color of your gear, but it pulses through different colors, changing the color of any glows in real-time. What this means is that certain gear will cycle through a range of colors whenever the Photo Finish shader is applied to it.

The Verge’s Senior Editor Tom Warren shared a helpful video on Twitter showcasing the effect of the Photo Finish shader. As you can see in the Tweet below, any gear that glows or has lights will cycle through a rainbow of colors.

Bungie just added a shader to Destiny 2 that changes colors. It's like having Razer RGB on your armor and guns 🤯 pic.twitter.com/JLddJwEZwY — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) May 17, 2022

To unlock the Photo Finish shader, you must purchase it from Eververse for 300 Bright Dust. It is on sale on May 17, 2022 and will likely be available for a week. How players purchase it after this time remains to be seen, though it might only be available during Guardian Games.

Grab the Photo Finish shader from Eververse before it's gone!

For those players who don’t have any gear that glows, the Photo Finish shader may look a bit drab. It features some gray metal colors, black, and some tarnished bronze. It’s not exactly eye-catching but it’s also not one of the gaudy shaders that are out there.

If you want to make your weapons and armor glow and cycle through a rainbow of colors, make sure you pick up the Photo Finish shader before it leaves the store. For the latest on Bungie’s hit game, stop by the Shacknews Destiny 2 Strategy Guide where you’ll find info on other exclusive shaders and emblems.