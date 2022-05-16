Evening Reading - May 16, 2022

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Your daily dose of sudoku
Today Simon tackles a Kylo Ren-inspired sudoku puzzle. What does that mean? You'll have to watch to find out.
Let's learn about Moka Pot techniques
James teaches us all about the Moka Pot including how it works and how to get the most out of this neat device.
Got any Metal Gear fans out there?
I know we do. DidYouKnowGaming dives into Metal Gear and whether there is actually a final chapter.
Unlocking BioShock's hardest Achievement
I still haven't gotten the Brass Balls Achievement. It still frustrates me that I had 100% the game only for DLC to come out that added one more Achievement to unlock, removing the game from my Xbox's "100% complete" list.
Remember the laser tag days of Destiny 2?
Prometheus lens users after bungie nerfed prometheus lens (2017) pic.twitter.com/PLt9z68VwN— DTM | TeamWarlock (@destiny_thememe) May 15, 2022
What a wild time in the Crucible.
The fight against Lautrec in Anor Londo was tough
Fan art | Dark Souls - Knight Lautrec of Carim— THE ART OF VIDEO GAMES (@VideoArtGame) May 16, 2022
Artist: @so_zikan108 pic.twitter.com/BRf08Ydz1A
This is some great fan art.
A Hunter is hunter
'Beast..Nightmare..Empyrean, it does not matter. I am a Hunter, and you are my prey'— Shimhaq (@shimhaq) May 15, 2022
.#Bloodborne #ELDENRING pic.twitter.com/eZPnLQtMTd
Malenia meets her match. I want to see Sekiro take down Malenia.
Rya's posture is so bad
Elden ring comic pic.twitter.com/SDQjkOe47r— giga (@giganticbuddha) May 15, 2022
It makes my neck hurt.
Beautiful Tree Sentinel artwork
Concept art | Elden Ring - Tree Sentinel pic.twitter.com/U50DJaGd2X— THE ART OF VIDEO GAMES (@VideoArtGame) May 14, 2022
This bloke has made us all feel about two inches tall.
