Evening Reading - May 16, 2022

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Your daily dose of sudoku

Today Simon tackles a Kylo Ren-inspired sudoku puzzle. What does that mean? You'll have to watch to find out.

Let's learn about Moka Pot techniques

James teaches us all about the Moka Pot including how it works and how to get the most out of this neat device.

Got any Metal Gear fans out there?

I know we do. DidYouKnowGaming dives into Metal Gear and whether there is actually a final chapter.

Unlocking BioShock's hardest Achievement

I still haven't gotten the Brass Balls Achievement. It still frustrates me that I had 100% the game only for DLC to come out that added one more Achievement to unlock, removing the game from my Xbox's "100% complete" list.

Remember the laser tag days of Destiny 2?

Prometheus lens users after bungie nerfed prometheus lens (2017) pic.twitter.com/PLt9z68VwN — DTM | TeamWarlock (@destiny_thememe) May 15, 2022

What a wild time in the Crucible.

The fight against Lautrec in Anor Londo was tough

Fan art | Dark Souls - Knight Lautrec of Carim



Artist: @so_zikan108 pic.twitter.com/BRf08Ydz1A — THE ART OF VIDEO GAMES (@VideoArtGame) May 16, 2022

This is some great fan art.

A Hunter is hunter

'Beast..Nightmare..Empyrean, it does not matter. I am a Hunter, and you are my prey'

.#Bloodborne #ELDENRING pic.twitter.com/eZPnLQtMTd — Shimhaq (@shimhaq) May 15, 2022

Malenia meets her match. I want to see Sekiro take down Malenia.

Rya's posture is so bad

It makes my neck hurt.

Beautiful Tree Sentinel artwork

Concept art | Elden Ring - Tree Sentinel pic.twitter.com/U50DJaGd2X — THE ART OF VIDEO GAMES (@VideoArtGame) May 14, 2022

This bloke has made us all feel about two inches tall.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Here is one of my favorite photos of Rad. He's making a perfect circle. Make sure you go and download Shackpets so you can see more photos of all our pets and upload your own photos! We want to see your furry friends.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.