Unboxing & Review: Puzzle Quest 3 Mystery Box We got our hands on a Puzzle Quest 3 Mystery Box and unboxed it for your viewing pleasure.

Puzzle Quest 3 is the latest entry in the puzzle RPG series. In celebration of the game, publisher 505 Games sent Shacknews a mystery package filled with some surprise goodies. Of course, we pulled out the camera to record our discovery of what was inside the box.

Shacknews head of video Greg Burke unboxed the Puzzle Quest 3 mystery box in a video on our YouTube channel. Among the items found within is a set of colorful dice with a Puzzle Quest 3 branded pouch. There is also a Rubik’s Cube that features symbols and icons from the Puzzle game. Lastly, the mystery box included two throw pillows, both designed after blocks in the game. Made with a decent material, they’ll likely make solid additions to Greg’s nerdy space.

That’s everything we received in the Puzzle Quest 3 Mystery Box. Though there were only a few items in the package, they all seemed to be of good quality according to Greg’s impressions. Unfortunately, these items are only available to those the publisher chose to distribute them to and are not for sale.

If you enjoyed the unboxing and review, there is a deep library of similar videos on the Shacknews YouTube channel. What’s more, we have a plethora of other gaming-related content over on the GamerHubTV channel.