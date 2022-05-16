ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 191 Tonight on Stevetendo, we're honing our maternal instincts in Super Mario World 2: Yoshi's Island!

Tonight, on the Stevetendo show, we're jumping back into our role of "baby-sitter" in Super Mario World 2: Yoshi's Island. During the last Yoshi's Island episode, we defeated the first boss, Slavo the Slime as well as achieving a score of 100 percent for all of World 1. Since getting a perfect score takes a lot of time, I thinking moving forward, I'm going to hold off on perfect scores and set my sights on beating the game.

During tonight's adventure, we should be able to beat World 2 as well as World 3. World 3 is the water stage of the game and features my favorite level in the game. Set to go live at 6 p.m. PDT/9 p.m. EDT, see if we have what it takes to get even further in Super Mario World 2: Yoshi's Island!

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into the Stevetendo show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

If you can't make tonight's show, you can watch Tuesday and Wednesday nights at 5 p.m. PDT/8 p.m. EDT. Coming up on the program will be the continuation of our Super Mario RPG playthrough and more!

The Stevetendo show, as well as other great Shacknews programs, wouldn't be where they are today without the help of the loyal Shacknews viewers. Don't know how to show your support? Check out our guide on how to subscribe with Prime Gaming for more info on how to get a free Twitch sub you can use on us!

Check out our weekly livestream schedule so you don't miss out on the other great programming the Shacknews family has to offer.