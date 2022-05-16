Fortnite challenges daily reset time Here is the daily reset time for Fortnite challenges.

Fortnite is filled with content for players to explore. In addition to permanent modes and features, Fortnite has a lot of timed content, with a lot of it being tied to the daily reset. This is when the game officially refreshes for the day, often replacing old content with something new. It’s something that every Fortnite player should be aware of, especially if you’re grinding challenges. Let’s look at the Fortnite daily reset time.

Fortnite challenges daily reset time

Fortnite’s daily reset occurs every day at 6 a.m. PT/9 a.m. ET. This is when the battle royale game officially rolls over to the next day. When the daily refresh occurs, Fortnite will get a new batch of Daily Challenges. If you’re grinding challenges to upgrade your Battle Pass, you can play well past midnight as you work to earn that extra EXP. Depending on your time zone, you may even have some time in the morning to knock some challenges out before the daily reset occurs.

The daily reset in Fortnite also applies to events and major updates. If a timed event or a season is set to end on a certain date, you can expect it to happen around the daily reset time in your region.

It should be known that Fortnite’s daily reset does not apply to the Item Shop. The Fortnite Item Shop refreshes daily at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET. This is when new Outfits and cosmetics will be rotated in and out of the shop.

That’s when the daily reset occurs in Fortnite. It’s valuable information if you’re an avid player of the battle royale that likes to keep track of their challenges. For more news and guides, make sure you pay a visit to the Shacknews topic page dedicated to Fortnite.