Weekend Discussion - May 14, 2022

What a week full of great moments. I hope you all are having a great weekend as we get closer to summer. Plenty of time to enjoy beautiful sunny days and more game delays. Let's dive into a hot and ready editon of Weekend Discussion!

We got some awesome footage of Gotham Knights which is dropping at some point this year. Which character are you most interested in playing and will you give this a try with a friend?

The fellas were pretty excited to finally see the co-op for this game as well. Check out this clip from this week's episode of The Dump.

Salt and Sacrifice is out now and if you want a taste of the early game without too many spoilers, check out the video below or read our full review of the game here.

Trek to Yomi also delivered a unique and cinematic experience this week. Our own TJ Denzer played the game for the first time on this week's edition of Indie-licious. Check out the full VOD below:

In Case You Missed It...

Also Evil Dead: The Game released yesterday on Friday the 13th and there is some awesome tunes to run for your life to in the game. We spoke to Joseph LoDuca & Steve Molitz about composing the main score for the game and the music during actual matches as well as even some tunes that didn't quite make the final cut. Watch the full interview below.

And now... The Internet

Evil Dead is not the only horror I stumbled across recently...

guys help i think there's something wrong with my copy of alien soldier pic.twitter.com/FCr0PMMBMI — planet #6 (comms closed) (@dcsh4_pvr) May 10, 2022

This Elden Ring mod could be both immersive and terrifying.

Witness *TRUE NIGHT* in the Lands Between, which @Lobosjrgaming will soon experience first-hand as he battles hunger, thirst, disease, and darkness in Elden Ring: Survival Mode.



Special thanks to @JanZielasko from the Nightfall team for showing me how to hack the game lighting! pic.twitter.com/qYudP2H423 — Grimrukh (@grimrukh) May 10, 2022

This is a crossover I never expected but also makes this birthday cake a real piece of art.

IT'S ULTIMATE MINIONS VS CAPCOM 3??? OHHHHH MYYY GODDDD!!!!! THE GREATEST CROSSOVER IN HISTORY!!!! pic.twitter.com/cScu6jebVr — K-Brad (@KBradJStorm) May 6, 2022

Speaking of Mahvel, we have an update on the fan project...

Marvel vs. Capcom X - NEW TAG SYSTEM



Marvel vs. Capcom X is officially moving to a new tag engine courtesy of @TheSpace23 AKA DarkCipherLucius! Almost everything you'd want in an MvC game is all here! #MarvelvsCapcom #MarvelvsCapcomX #FREEMVC2 #MvCX pic.twitter.com/TQPgwI5Aef — Marvel vs. Capcom X (FANGAME) (@MvCXgame) May 11, 2022

I've got no words to explain this throwback. Just enjoy.

Me, taking a bite out of a steak: please don't be raw as hell please don't be raw as hell please don't be raw as hell



The steak: pic.twitter.com/aGo4CGLdRN — Bekenshi (@Bekenshii) May 11, 2022

What if Eggman is just misunderstood?

It's AAPIH Month and I think this ad was pretty well done. What do you think?

Ah geez crying over here pic.twitter.com/gdzq1gNy6d — 👁 Phil Yu (@angryasianman) May 5, 2022

I have to include this powerful Sonic meme. It's just too good!

I love this video pic.twitter.com/wC6TrJ8JaB — watching kikis delivery service (@krystalshanelle) May 13, 2022

This is still probably the most incredible video I've seen this week. Also it's great to be able to think about football again. So many homages in this anime video for the opening schedule. I just hope the Bears give me something to be hype about this year!

Should we REALLY make our schedule release video an anime?



yes yes yesyes

yesyes yes yes yes

yes yes yes yes yes

yes yesyes yes yes

yes yesye yes yes

yes yes yesyes pic.twitter.com/A0TvmYJUOQ — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) May 13, 2022

I know it can be easy to doom scroll which is why I try to include some positive vids too. There are some good humans out there folks Here's a prime example of the best of humanity at work.

INCREDIBLE MOMENT: Boynton Beach police sent this video out in the hopes to honor the people who got out of the car to help the woman who had a medical episode while driving. https://t.co/5XDUhTg570 pic.twitter.com/2o6G9d6MJP — WPBF 25 News (@WPBF25News) May 11, 2022

Weekend Vibes

That Kendrick Lamar album is finally here! I still got to digest the album but I have enjoyed the video and actual track Heart pt.5 with some dope homages to the west coast's fallen heroes. Check it out below.

Thanks for reading and I hope the rest of your weekend is fantastic. Consider checking out our free mobile app Shackpets so my pup Yusuke has more friendly competition. See you next week!