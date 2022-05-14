Weekend Discussion - May 14, 2022

What a week full of great moments. I hope you all are having a great weekend as we get closer to summer. Plenty of time to enjoy beautiful sunny days and more game delays. Let's dive into a hot and ready editon of Weekend Discussion!
We got some awesome footage of Gotham Knights which is dropping at some point this year. Which character are you most interested in playing and will you give this a try with a friend?
The fellas were pretty excited to finally see the co-op for this game as well. Check out this clip from this week's episode of The Dump.
Salt and Sacrifice is out now and if you want a taste of the early game without too many spoilers, check out the video below or read our full review of the game here.
Trek to Yomi also delivered a unique and cinematic experience this week. Our own TJ Denzer played the game for the first time on this week's edition of Indie-licious. Check out the full VOD below:
In Case You Missed It...
- Apple is finally killing off the iPod
- Elon Musk puts Twitter (TWTR) deal on hold pending supporting info on bot stats
- EA and FIFA cut ties, rebrands soccer games EA Sports FC
- Bruce Lee estate refutes rumors about keeping Fei Long out of Street Fighter
- Reggie Fils-Aime on why Nintendo has abandoned F-Zero
- Microsoft is reportedly making an Xbox Cloud Gaming streaming device
- Jim Ryan's abortion comments upset many PlayStation employees
- Dead Space remake release date set for January 2023
- Sega is planning multiple remakes, remasters & spinoffs through March 2023
- Leaked Duke Nukem Forever 2001 build made available to download
- Starfield and Redfall delayed to early 2023
- GameStop (GME) files 'GAMESTOP BLOCKCHAIN' trademark
- Smash Summit 13 livestream schedule, bracket, and prize pool
Also Evil Dead: The Game released yesterday on Friday the 13th and there is some awesome tunes to run for your life to in the game. We spoke to Joseph LoDuca & Steve Molitz about composing the main score for the game and the music during actual matches as well as even some tunes that didn't quite make the final cut. Watch the full interview below.
And now... The Internet
Evil Dead is not the only horror I stumbled across recently...
guys help i think there's something wrong with my copy of alien soldier pic.twitter.com/FCr0PMMBMI— planet #6 (comms closed) (@dcsh4_pvr) May 10, 2022
This Elden Ring mod could be both immersive and terrifying.
Witness *TRUE NIGHT* in the Lands Between, which @Lobosjrgaming will soon experience first-hand as he battles hunger, thirst, disease, and darkness in Elden Ring: Survival Mode.— Grimrukh (@grimrukh) May 10, 2022
Special thanks to @JanZielasko from the Nightfall team for showing me how to hack the game lighting! pic.twitter.com/qYudP2H423
This is a crossover I never expected but also makes this birthday cake a real piece of art.
IT'S ULTIMATE MINIONS VS CAPCOM 3??? OHHHHH MYYY GODDDD!!!!! THE GREATEST CROSSOVER IN HISTORY!!!! pic.twitter.com/cScu6jebVr— K-Brad (@KBradJStorm) May 6, 2022
Speaking of Mahvel, we have an update on the fan project...
Marvel vs. Capcom X - NEW TAG SYSTEM— Marvel vs. Capcom X (FANGAME) (@MvCXgame) May 11, 2022
Marvel vs. Capcom X is officially moving to a new tag engine courtesy of @TheSpace23 AKA DarkCipherLucius! Almost everything you'd want in an MvC game is all here! #MarvelvsCapcom #MarvelvsCapcomX #FREEMVC2 #MvCX pic.twitter.com/TQPgwI5Aef
I've got no words to explain this throwback. Just enjoy.
Me, taking a bite out of a steak: please don't be raw as hell please don't be raw as hell please don't be raw as hell— Bekenshi (@Bekenshii) May 11, 2022
The steak: pic.twitter.com/aGo4CGLdRN
What if Eggman is just misunderstood?
oddly wholesome pic.twitter.com/xR9BiAqKq6— harley :) (@whisperwoIf) May 11, 2022
It's AAPIH Month and I think this ad was pretty well done. What do you think?
Ah geez crying over here pic.twitter.com/gdzq1gNy6d— 👁 Phil Yu (@angryasianman) May 5, 2022
I have to include this powerful Sonic meme. It's just too good!
I love this video pic.twitter.com/wC6TrJ8JaB— watching kikis delivery service (@krystalshanelle) May 13, 2022
This is still probably the most incredible video I've seen this week. Also it's great to be able to think about football again. So many homages in this anime video for the opening schedule. I just hope the Bears give me something to be hype about this year!
Should we REALLY make our schedule release video an anime?— Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) May 13, 2022
I know it can be easy to doom scroll which is why I try to include some positive vids too. There are some good humans out there folks Here's a prime example of the best of humanity at work.
INCREDIBLE MOMENT: Boynton Beach police sent this video out in the hopes to honor the people who got out of the car to help the woman who had a medical episode while driving. https://t.co/5XDUhTg570 pic.twitter.com/2o6G9d6MJP— WPBF 25 News (@WPBF25News) May 11, 2022
Weekend Vibes
That Kendrick Lamar album is finally here! I still got to digest the album but I have enjoyed the video and actual track Heart pt.5 with some dope homages to the west coast's fallen heroes. Check it out below.
Thanks for reading and I hope the rest of your weekend is fantastic. Consider checking out our free mobile app Shackpets so my pup Yusuke has more friendly competition. See you next week!
