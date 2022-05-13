Evening Reading - May 13, 2022

No Star Wars Day, no Doctor Strange opening, but it's still an exciting week here at Shacknews. Let's close things out with another round of news, memes, and entertainment. This is the Friday edition of Evening Reading.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Elon Musk puts Twitter (TWTR) deal on hold pending supporting info on bot stats
- Epic to add Roblox-like Unreal Editor to Fortnite
- UST crash sends Luna to $0 as stablecoin crypto rout continues
- Jim Ryan's abortion comments upset many PlayStation employees
- Apple (AAPL) is giving anti-union talking points to retail managers
- Lordstown Motors (RIDE) closes deal to sell Ohio factory to Foxconn
- Rockstar announces Max Payne 3 10th anniversary soundtrack in digital & vinyl
- Sega is planning multiple remakes, remasters & spinoffs through March 2023
- Bruce Lee estate refutes rumors about keeping Fei Long out of Street Fighter
- Reggie Fils-Aime on why Nintendo has abandoned F-Zero
- Activision Blizzard King's Diversity Tool is a head-scratcher
- Remy's Ratatouille Adventure: Trackless tech & bringing the ride to the US
- Shack Chat: What horror movie franchise deserves a video game adaptation?
And, because it's the weekend, go find yourself something to play!
- Weekend Console Download Deals for May 13: First Tiny Tina's Wonderlands discount
- Weekend PC Download Deals for May 13: Evil Dead launch discount
Around the gaming horn
🚀Sentinel Launch Day Thread 🚀— Path of Exile (@pathofexile) May 13, 2022
We've taken the realm down to begin deploying Path of Exile: Sentinel. Follow this thread for updates on queues, patching and more. pic.twitter.com/C6humz0F6v
Path of Exile players, your time is here. It's Sentinel Launch Day on PC! (Console players, it's out next week!)
Hail to the king, baby! Evil Dead: The Game is out today. If you're on PC, I refer you to the Weekend PC Download Deals post, where you can find a launch day discount on the Deluxe Edition.
Here's the latest peek at The Quarry, which will come to you from 2K Games and Supermassive Games a month from now.
Lastly, we're getting new characters in Nick All-Star Brawl. DLC day is a very good day.
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Rosa Diaz gets it Twisted
Stephanie Beatriz Joins Anthony Mackie in Peacock’s ‘Twisted Metal’ https://t.co/ymUMRH5Hnw— The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) May 13, 2022
Beatriz will play Quiet, a ferocious, bad-ass car thief who acts purely on instinct. Coming from a community that oppressed her into silence, Quiet wishes to find her place in this dark, chaotic world. But when she becomes clouded by her need for revenge, Quiet forms an unlikely, antagonistic bond with John Doe (Mackie).
I don't know how this show will ultimately play out, but Peacock stuff is typically a mixed bag. Well, it can't be any worse than what's happening with Halo. (Oof.)
Getting Lucky
I take fun animated movies where I can get them and this was one that caught my eye during the last Apple Special Event. Simon Pegg as a black cat is something you never knew you needed, was it?
STONKS
THIS IS A BEAR MARKET pic.twitter.com/0lka8afLEj— Chairman (@WSBChairman) May 13, 2022
Finally, someone explains it in terms I can understand.
Revenge of the Pottery
Link's obsession with smashing jars has all lead up to this moment.#pixelart #Zelda #ELDENRING #ドット絵 pic.twitter.com/i2QtDi5hFY— Kaimatten (@kaimatten) May 13, 2022
In this world, pots break Link.
Chargers are anime now
Should we REALLY make our schedule release video an anime?— Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) May 13, 2022
yes yes yesyes
yesyes yes yes yes
yes yes yes yes yes
yes yesyes yes yes
yes yesye yes yes
yes yes yesyes pic.twitter.com/A0TvmYJUOQ
Never would have pictured the Chargers as weebs, but here we are.
Team South (of the border) Town
This is cursed 😂 idk who did this but they need to go to jail LOL. #kofxv #kofxv_geese #kofxv_yama pic.twitter.com/y77rZKJO2O— アンヘルフリク @Thunderstruck (@AngelFreak_) May 13, 2022
Villains like Geese shouldn't be this sexy, dammit.
Nothing but the Hotfix
For this week's Games Done Quick Hotfix spotlight, we look at classic Mario platformers in categories that you might not see everyday! Check out these old-school Mario runs. (The SMB2 run, in particular, features tech I didn't even know existed.)
Remember to catch GDQ's Hotfix shows every week at the Games Done Quick Twitch account.
This week in Shaqnews
Just look at Shaq's face throughout this segment. That's a dude who knows what he likes and it ain't this.
IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!
In case you can't tell, I'm squarely on Team Hangman for this one.
Tonight in video game music
We're getting into some lofi beats on this Friday with this deluxe remaster of Jokabi's Chilltendo album. Check out 20 remastered tracks and 4 new songs and enjoy the serene vibes.
That's your Evening Reading to send you into this second weekend of May. Keep the spirit of the classic Evening Reading alive by jumping into the comments about whatever you see here or whatever randomness you'd like to discuss. Join the conversation and dive into the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below. I'll see you all next week!
