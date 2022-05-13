Call limit reached meaning - Rocket League Here's what the call limit reached error means in Rocket League.

Rocket League offers a variety of ways for players to enjoy the vehicular soccer gameplay that Psyonix has created. From tournaments to limited-time modes and standard online/offline play, there’s a lot to dig into. However, the experience can be bogged down by random errors that may arise, including the call limit issue. Let’s take a closer look at the call limit error in Rocket League to see what it means and what you can do about it.

Call limit reached meaning - Rocket League

The “call limit reached” message in Rocket League means that the game is experiencing server load issues. There are simply too many players trying to access the game at once, and it will prevent you from being able to play online. Whether it’s the beginning of a new season, after a major update/event, or just the fact that a lot of people want to play some Rocket League, there are a multitude of reasons why the game would experience such issues.

Unfortunately, the call limit reached error in Rocket League is one of those that you can’t do anything to fix yourself. You can reload the game in hopes of squeaking into the server, but the issue won’t actually be fixed until Psyonix addresses it on their end. Because of that, we recommend that you drop a follow to the official Rocket League Servers Twitter account, as developer Psyonix uses it to communicate the latest updates on issues pertaining to the game’s server status.

That’s the Rocket League call limit reached issue and everything that we know about it. Since there’s no simple quick fix, you’ll have to hold out hope that Psyonix can rectify things quickly. For more helpful guides and timely news updates on Rocket League, stay with us right here on Shacknews.