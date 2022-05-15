Weekend Discussion - May 15, 2022

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend! Please take a look.

Your daily dose of sudoku

I'd like to take a moment to revisit a recent sudoku that Simon solved over on the Cracking The Cryptic YouTube channel. This puzzle was created by none other than Phistomefel, who has proven himself as one of the best puzzle setters in the world. The level of creativity and genius involved in making these puzzles is astonishing. This puzzle requires Simon to work out an undefined area and then populate it with digits. Working out and using the logic is brilliant to behold.

Like shootin' eggs in a barrel

The Slow Mo Guys recreate a video Gav made over a decade ago, but instead of using mugs and gravity, they're using eggs and bullets! It's incredible to see how far technology has developed over the last 10 years and how we're now able to capture images at such a fast frame rate, effectively showing us the world like we've never seen it before.

Supermassive black hole

It's time to learn about space, specifically, our galaxy and the black hole that lies at the very centre. Space is so awesome. It's clear why so many people love to ponder the magnitude of space and study all aspects of it.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!

Bloodborne artwork

Fan art | Bloodborne



Artist: f y pic.twitter.com/aBKHulwcPP — THE ART OF VIDEO GAMES (@VideoArtGame) May 8, 2022

I would love to have this as a full length poster.

I like to have a drink with Cotton

pic.twitter.com/C3l7UYus5G — King of the Hill Screens (@kothscreens) May 9, 2022

'Cause Cotton's my mate!

What's that? More Soulsborne artwork?

I do illustrations and I wish you all a great life. Take care web wanderers. pic.twitter.com/lF79tKFttS — Guy-Pascal Vallez aka Gax (@Gaxix) April 29, 2022

Take a look at this artist.

Box of games

A few weeks ago I got a message from someone asking if I wanted their big box collection, because if not it was going to recycling...this just showed up at my house pic.twitter.com/vst0TNisXD — Stephen *Pripyat💙💛* Kick (@pripyatbeast) May 3, 2022

I love the OG PC game boxes.

Weekend Vibes

What I'm listening to...

Here’s some Shacknews articles from this week

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Weekend Discussion for another beautiful weekend. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Take a look at this photo of Rad in a little ginger croissant. You can see more photos like this, and upload your own, over on Shackpets! You can even challenge other pets and vote on which photo you think is cuter.

What are you up to this weekend? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.