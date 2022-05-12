Google Pixel 6a price & specs Here are the specs and pricing options for the Google Pixel 6a.

The Google Pixel 6a is the latest phone from Google and serves as a more cost-efficient alternative to the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. Set to be released later this year, the Pixel 6a packs a lot into a small package. Let’s look at the full list of specs as well as price for the Google Pixel 6a.

Google Pixel 6a specs

Following the announcement of the Google Pixel 6a, the company updated the Pixel 6 store page on its website, adding a new page for the 6a that tells us everything we need to know about the new phone. Here is the full list of confirmed Pixel 6a specs, as well as how it compares to that of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro.

Google Pixel 6a Google Pixel 6 Google Pixel 6 Pro OS Android 12 Android 12 Android 12 Display 6.1 In. (60 Hz) 6.4 In. (90Hz) 6.7 In. (120Hz) RAM 6GB 8GB 12GB Storage 128GB 128GB/256GB 128GB/256GB/512GB Rear camera 12.2 MP wide 50 MP Octa PD Quad Bayer wide camera 50 MP Octa PD Quad Bayer wide camera Front camera 8MP 8MP 11.1 MP Chip Google Tensor Google Tensor Google Tensor Battery 24 hour battery life 24 hours, Up to 48 hours with Extreme Battery Saver 24 hours, Up to 48 hours with Extreme Battery Saver

The Pixel 6a will also feature the same 5G connectivity and Fingerprint Unlock found in all of the Pixel 6 models. Unlike the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, the Pixel 6a doesn't benefit from Fast Wireless Charging.

Google Pixel 6a price

The Google Pixel 6a starts at $449, which puts it under the entry price of $599 and $899 for the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, respectively. The Pixel 6a is set to be released later this year, and users can sign up for availability notifications on the Google Store page. The phone will come in three colors: Sage, Chalk, and Charcoal.

That’s everything we know about the Google Pixel 6a, from specs to pricing. Of course, Google will likely reveal more details about the phone as we inch closer to its release later this year. The phone got its official announcement during the Google I/O 2022 keynote, where the company also revealed the Pixel Watch and Pixel Tablet. For more important Google updates, stick with us here on Shacknews.