ShackStream: Big Team Building in Halo Infinite - Episode 17 It's basically the end of the week, which means it's time for the Shack Staff to play some Halo.

Guess who’s back? That’s right, and I bring with me a return to your regularly scheduled programming: Halo Infinite. For this week’s Big Team Building, the Shack Staff dive into Halo Infinite, which has just seen the release of Season 2. Join us over on Twitch at 4:00 p.m. PT / 7:00 p.m. ET.

The Halo Infinite Big Team Building stream is scheduled to begin at 4:00 p.m. PT / 7:00 p.m. ET on the Shacknews Twitch channel. These streams typically go for two hours, so make sure you bring a beverage along as we dive into whatever the second season of the game has in store for us.

I have been somewhat blissfully unaware of what Season 2 adds to Halo Infinite, so we’ll be making these discoveries together. There’s a whole new season pass to purchase and work through, even though I’m still chugging along through the previous one. There are also a couple of new maps, new gamemodes, but no co-op play or Forge just yet.

Hopefully the connectivity and latency plays nicely this week. Previously, the hit registration has been a bit terrible, significantly hampering the team’s ability to perform well. With the launch of this newest season, perhaps the playerbase has expanded, improving the odds of us pairing nicely with stable connections.

No matter what happens today, thank you for coming by and saying hello. Make sure you drop a follow and even subscribe – which is free if you’ve linked your Amazon Prime to Twitch. We’ll see you on the battlefield!