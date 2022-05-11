Evening Reading - May 11, 2022

It’s Wednesday, my dudes. Wednesday evening, to be precise, and you know what that means… it’s Evening Reading time! Whether you’re here to quickly recap the news of the day, or are looking to kick back with some fun things we found floating around the internet, we’ve got you covered with some gourmet Evening Reading material!
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Deathverse: Let It Die's fourth dev diary video features new gameplay footage
- Safe In Our World charity launches new initiatives for Mental Health Awareness Month
- Valve faces antitrust case over Steam's 'most favored nation' pricing
- Ooblets comes to Switch this Summer
- Puzzle-platformer ElecHead coming to Switch this summer
- Totally Accurate Battle Simulator wobbles onto Switch this Summer
- Another Crab's Treasure is the next game from Aggro Crab
- Undersea journey Silt confirmed for Nintendo Switch in June 2022
- Resolution Games shows Ultimechs' sports mecha style in first gameplay reveal
- Watch the Google I/O 2022 keynote here
- Terra's UST & Luna 'stablecoins' crashed over 50% in the past day
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land sold over 2.1 million units in just 2 weeks
- How to turn off voice chat - Rocket League
- Ubisoft wants to release Skull & Bones by March 2023
- Apex Legends Mobile launches on iOS & Android next week
- Monster Hunter Rise passes 9 million units sold ahead of Sunbreak
- Rainbow Six Mobile delivers tactical goodness in a bite-sized package
- Google reveals Pixel 6a, Watch, and Tablet at I/O 2022 keynote
- ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 190
And now, other stuff from the internet!
I remixed @silksonic ‘s album with the @sonic_hedgehog game soundtrack. was so preoccupied with whether or not I could, I didn’t stop to think if I should. Peep the whole mixtape at https://t.co/vAUQgfDUH7 pic.twitter.com/O6gwQufGoq— Richie Branson (@richiebranson) May 10, 2022
Remix time!
My favorite Apple product of all-time is this iPod Shuffle. $AAPL #iPod #RIPiPod pic.twitter.com/BwtreYmYvr— Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) May 10, 2022
RIP iPod.
Tokyo to recognise same-sex partnerships from November https://t.co/UTfb2ReUCz @AFP— Natsuko Fukue (@natfukue) May 11, 2022
You love to see it.
May 11, 2022
I always need more goose-filled mischief and chaos in my life.
A Twitch streamer almost burnt down her kitchen in a cooking stream pic.twitter.com/a5OFh53ZYg— Dexerto (@Dexerto) May 11, 2022
Oh no, oh no, oh no no no no no...
📍Washington, DC— ACLU (@ACLU) May 11, 2022
📍New York, NY
📍Austin, TX
📍Cleveland, OH
📍Tallahassee, FL
📍Plus many more nationwide
Join us this Saturday as we make it known: Abortion is our right. We will not stop fighting.
See you in the streets. https://t.co/QKoSb0j3Uw pic.twitter.com/7aohuPUs2i
Taking place this Saturday, May 14, in Washington, New York, Austin, Cleveland, Tallahassee, and more.
Saving Capital Markets - coming soon to a theater near you pic.twitter.com/pd17DZD4TT— litquidity (@litcapital) May 11, 2022
Break out the popcorn.
And because I control tonight's Evening Reading, here are a few recommendations from me starting with Deep Waters from Port Noir's new album Cuts.
The album was also recommended by Akira Yamaoka in a recent interview we did.
This song is one of my most replayed lately... I can't stop listening to it. It's hauntingly beautiful.
When I feel sad I like to listen to this song and pretend I'm cool.
