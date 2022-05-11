Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

Evening Reading - May 11, 2022

End Wednesday on a high note by cozying up with us for some fun Evening Reading.
Morgan Shaver
Morgan Shaver
1

It’s Wednesday, my dudes. Wednesday evening, to be precise, and you know what that means… it’s Evening Reading time! Whether you’re here to quickly recap the news of the day, or are looking to kick back with some fun things we found floating around the internet, we’ve got you covered with some gourmet Evening Reading material!

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now, other stuff from the internet!

RIP iPod. 

You love to see it.

I always need more goose-filled mischief and chaos in my life.

Oh no, oh no, oh no no no no no...

Taking place this Saturday, May 14, in Washington, New York, Austin, Cleveland, Tallahassee, and more.

And because I control tonight's Evening Reading, here are a few recommendations from me starting with Deep Waters from Port Noir's new album Cuts.

The album was also recommended by Akira Yamaoka in a recent interview we did. 

This song is one of my most replayed lately... I can't stop listening to it. It's hauntingly beautiful. 

When I feel sad I like to listen to this song and pretend I'm cool.

That concludes our Evening Reading for Wednesday, May 11. As a reminder, if you enjoy what we do here at Shacknews you can support the site by subscribing to Shacknews Mercury for as little as $1 a month. Every $1 is appreciated, and it’s cool as heck to be part of the Shacknews Mercury club.

My boy Saitama (Tama for short) says you should also download Shackpets to be treated to an endless buffet of cute pet pics like this one. 

Now that we’ve wrapped up Evening Reading, we’re throwing it over to Chatty. Is there anything you’d like to share, or thoughts on any of today’s Evening Reading material? Jump in the comment thread below and let us know!

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Morgan is a writer from the frozen wastelands of Maine who enjoys metal music, kpop, horror, and indie games. They're also a Tetris fanatic who's fiercely competitive in games like Tetris 99... and all games in general. But mostly Tetris. You can follow Morgan on Twitter @Author_MShaver.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola