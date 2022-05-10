Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

Unboxing & Review: The Noble Collection's Bendable Bowtruckle

Bring a little bit of magic into your life with a poseable Bowtruckle.
Sam Chandler
Sam Chandler
1

The Harry Potter universe is full of incredible and outlandish beings, all of which make for rather perfect figurines and collectibles. Chief among these adorable and quirky creatures is the Bowtruckle, a tiny tree-like critter. Shacknews Head of Video Production Greg Burke managed to get his hands on a bendable Bowtruckle from The Noble Collection and has blessed us with a little unboxing. Check it out!

For those playing along at home, you might remember a Bowtruckle appearing in the 2016 film, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them. In the film, Newt has a Bowtruckle called Pickett. But I digress, the one that Burke unboxes here today is a bendable Bowtruckle, meaning collectors can position it however they please.

bowtruckle noble collection

The figure stands at about 7 inches tall or about 17 centimetres. With bendable and poseable limbs, you can balance and hide this thing in all manner of places. In the video, Greg shows off his living room which is full of Harry Potter memorabilia and even shows a couple of potential Bowtruckle hiding places.

Those that are interested in picking up a bendable Bowtruckle can get one from The Noble Collection for $9.95 USD. While you’re out there on the internet looking for other goodies, stop by the Shacknews YouTube channel for more unboxing videos and the GamerHubTV YouTube channel for exclusive developer interviews.

Guides Editor
Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola