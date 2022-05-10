Unboxing & Review: The Noble Collection's Bendable Bowtruckle Bring a little bit of magic into your life with a poseable Bowtruckle.

The Harry Potter universe is full of incredible and outlandish beings, all of which make for rather perfect figurines and collectibles. Chief among these adorable and quirky creatures is the Bowtruckle, a tiny tree-like critter. Shacknews Head of Video Production Greg Burke managed to get his hands on a bendable Bowtruckle from The Noble Collection and has blessed us with a little unboxing. Check it out!

For those playing along at home, you might remember a Bowtruckle appearing in the 2016 film, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them. In the film, Newt has a Bowtruckle called Pickett. But I digress, the one that Burke unboxes here today is a bendable Bowtruckle, meaning collectors can position it however they please.

The figure stands at about 7 inches tall or about 17 centimetres. With bendable and poseable limbs, you can balance and hide this thing in all manner of places. In the video, Greg shows off his living room which is full of Harry Potter memorabilia and even shows a couple of potential Bowtruckle hiding places.

Those that are interested in picking up a bendable Bowtruckle can get one from The Noble Collection for $9.95 USD. While you’re out there on the internet looking for other goodies, stop by the Shacknews YouTube channel for more unboxing videos and the GamerHubTV YouTube channel for exclusive developer interviews.