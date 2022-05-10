Listen to the EA earnings call here Here's how you can tune in and listen to EA's latest earnings call.

To those that follow Electronic Arts on a company level, there’s an earnings call happening today that’s worth listening in on. The earnings call will go over EA’s Q4 2022 earnings, and will take place later today, May 10, at 2:00 p.m. (PT), 5:00 p.m. (ET). To help save you time and the trouble of searching for places where you can listen to the call, we’ve got you covered as you can listen to EA’s earnings call right here at Shacknews!

Listen to the EA Earnings Call Here

The Electronic Arts (EA) Q4 2022 earnings call is scheduled to take place today, May 10, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. (PT), 5:00 p.m. (ET). If you’d like to listen to the call, we’ll be livestreaming it over on the Shacknews Twitch channel. By tuning in, you’ll be able to catch everything discussed during the earnings call right as it happens live.

Once the call has ended, we’ll also be uploading the full earnings call that was streamed to the Shacknews Twitch channel as a VOD over on the Shacknews YouTube channel. With this, you can go back and catch up on anything you might have missed.

You can also listen to EA’s Q4 2022 earnings call by registering for the webcast on EA’s investor relations page. That said, you’ll have to provide a business email and company name in order to be able to successfully register. With that in mind, it’ll be far easier to listen live over on the Shacknews Twitch channel, or catch up with the call later once we’ve uploaded it to the Shacknews YouTube channel.

As for what can be expected during the earnings call, there will undoubtedly be fresh insight regarding the company’s financial performance, along with factors influencing said performance. For example, how EA is or is not benefitting from its live service IPs like Apex Legends and FIFA, and how EA’s recent acquisitions including Glu and Playdemic might influence company growth moving forward.

No matter what comes from EA’s Q4 2022 earnings call though, it’ll likely be an intriguing listen. Stay tuned to our earnings call coverage here at Shacknews as we report on the latest earnings results, and related news from the earnings call, once it goes live. You can also support our livestreams including today’s earnings call stream by subscribing to the Shacknews Twitch channel.