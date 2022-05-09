Evening Reading - May 9, 2022

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Duke Nukem Forever 2001 build found & leaked
- Microsoft is reportedly making an Xbox Cloud Gaming streaming device
- Workers at Apple & Tesla supplier Quanta clash with security at Shanghai factory
- Rivian (RIVN) stock hits all-time low as Ford sells 8 million shares
- Tour Disney's Treasures of Zandar gift shop featuring cool Guardians merch
- Rifftrax: The Game review: Insert Riff Here
- Summer Games Done Quick 2022 schedule features Elden Ring and Tunic
- Zynga (ZNGA) Q1 2022 earnings results miss revenue estimates
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
First trailer for 'Players'
An esports mockumentary from the people that made American Vandal. I can not wait.
More insane mobile game ads
CLEAR pic.twitter.com/Mb798BzRhg— Mobile Game Hell (@mobilegamehell) May 9, 2022
Seriously, who is making this stuff?
Black Widow in The Avengers
Black widow while the other avengers are flying pic.twitter.com/wsz94DoTb0— NFTinashe (@takemeapar) May 8, 2022
Go ahead and add Cap to this list as well.
Kermit is aging in reverse
Happy 67th birthday to Kermit the Frog 💚— Muppet History (@HistoryMuppet) May 9, 2022
I’m honestly impressed by how well he has aged. He looks better now than he did in 1955 😉 pic.twitter.com/fD42rpdYj2
Green don't crack!
This kid is insanely fast
She lost her shoe coming out of the starting blocks.— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) May 9, 2022
Wait for it… pic.twitter.com/60SKGKpz4g
We'll be seeing her at the Olympics some day.
What's the difference?
Professor Oak wants you to tell the difference between these two Voltorb pic.twitter.com/AMUO5J704y— Pokémon (@Pokemon) May 9, 2022
They're the same Voltorb.
If Rudy Gorbert guarded Shaq
How Rudy Gobert guarding Shaq would go: pic.twitter.com/zyKJ647OvG— The Pettiest Laker Fan 🤫 (@ThePettiestLA) May 9, 2022
He'd probably give Rudy around 65 if I had to guess.
Bowser is a phenom on the green
I hate you so much, Bowser... #Nintendo64 #NintendoSwitchOnline #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/wybLlEogR4— Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) May 9, 2022
So this is what he's doing in between the mainline Mario games.
