Evening Reading - May 9, 2022

First trailer for 'Players'

An esports mockumentary from the people that made American Vandal. I can not wait.

More insane mobile game ads

Seriously, who is making this stuff?

Black Widow in The Avengers

Black widow while the other avengers are flying pic.twitter.com/wsz94DoTb0 — NFTinashe (@takemeapar) May 8, 2022

Go ahead and add Cap to this list as well.

Kermit is aging in reverse

Happy 67th birthday to Kermit the Frog 💚



I’m honestly impressed by how well he has aged. He looks better now than he did in 1955 😉 pic.twitter.com/fD42rpdYj2 — Muppet History (@HistoryMuppet) May 9, 2022

Green don't crack!

This kid is insanely fast

She lost her shoe coming out of the starting blocks.



Wait for it… pic.twitter.com/60SKGKpz4g — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) May 9, 2022

We'll be seeing her at the Olympics some day.

What's the difference?

Professor Oak wants you to tell the difference between these two Voltorb pic.twitter.com/AMUO5J704y — Pokémon (@Pokemon) May 9, 2022

They're the same Voltorb.

If Rudy Gorbert guarded Shaq

How Rudy Gobert guarding Shaq would go: pic.twitter.com/zyKJ647OvG — The Pettiest Laker Fan 🤫 (@ThePettiestLA) May 9, 2022

He'd probably give Rudy around 65 if I had to guess.

Bowser is a phenom on the green

So this is what he's doing in between the mainline Mario games.

