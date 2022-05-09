Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Evening Reading - May 9, 2022

Let's close out the first day of this week with some Evening Reading action.
Donovan Erskine
Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

First trailer for 'Players'

An esports mockumentary from the people that made American Vandal. I can not wait.

More insane mobile game ads

Seriously, who is making this stuff?

Black Widow in The Avengers

Go ahead and add Cap to this list as well.

Kermit is aging in reverse

Green don't crack!

This kid is insanely fast

We'll be seeing her at the Olympics some day.

What's the difference?

They're the same Voltorb.

If Rudy Gorbert guarded Shaq

He'd probably give Rudy around 65 if I had to guess.

Bowser is a phenom on the green

So this is what he's doing in between the mainline Mario games.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Leia fell asleep waiting for you to vote for her on Shackpets.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

