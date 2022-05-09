Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

Rivian (RIVN) stock hits all-time low as Ford sells 8 million shares

The electric automaker's stock hit a low of around $23 per share following news that Ford has pulled its investment out of the company.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
1

Since going public, electric automaker Rivian (RIVN) has failed to perform against various expectations in earnings results and on the stock market. That trend continues as it appears to be getting worse for the company. Following news that Ford has sold off 8 million shares in the company, Rivian’s stock value hit an all-time low in its less-than-a-year public state.

The drop of Rivian’s stock value was observed following a report from CNBC about Ford apparently closing out its 8 million share investment in the company. Rivian’s stock performance has been tumbling downhill little by little since its IPO under a year ago in August 2021. However, on word that Ford had sold off its 8 million share stake in the company, Rivian plummeted even further. The company hit an all-time low of around $23 USD per share as of this time of writing, after coming from $28.79 a share at close of market on Friday, May 6, 2022. It started Monday at a little over $25 before drooping further.

Rivian (RIVN) stock say a major dip after it was reported that Ford had sold off 8 million shares of investment in the company.
Rivian (RIVN) stock say a major dip after it was reported that Ford had sold off 8 million shares of investment in the company.

Ford pulling out of investment in Rivian isn’t the only notable woe the company has faced recently. Amazon also pointed to Rivian as a major contributing factor in its losses for Q1 2022. Rivian’s stock value closed on its first day of public trading at a price of a little over $100 a share in August 2021 and it has decreased in value regularly since.

There are a number of factors likely contributing to the company’s poor performance. Even its well-performing competitor Tesla has admitted to facing a number of issue due to COVID-19 lockdowns and supply chain disruptions.

Nonetheless, Ford dropping 8 million shares of investment in Rivian is a big blow to the company and could mean further complications in the company’s upcoming financial reporting. Stay tuned as we continue to follow for further electric vehicle news.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola