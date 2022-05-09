Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Digerati & Big Sugar Founder Nick Alfieri passes away unexpectedly

Digerati has announced that its CEO and Founder passed away this weekend.
Donovan Erskine
1

Digerati and Big Sugar have lost an influential voice and leader, as CEO and Founder Nick Alfieri has passed away unexpectedly, the companies have announced.

Digerati shared the news of Alfieri’s passing in a post to the company’s Twitter account this past weekend.

The circumstances surrounding Alfieri’s passing remain private, but his death was unexpected and came as a surprise to those close to him. As the CEO and Founder of both Digerati and Big Sugar, Alfieri was the guiding voice at two significant publishers in the indie gaming space. He was often the voice behind many of the companies’ announcements and reveals over the past several years.

The news of Alfieri’s passing sparked messages of condolences from throughout the gaming industry. Developer Dan Adelman said that “Nick was a huge supporter of Savior in particular and indie games in general. Just an all around decent and passionate guy. I have no words…”

Matt Cundy, who does press and marketing for both Digerati and Big Sugar said “working with Nick has been a huge part of my life. I'll be forever grateful for his belief in me. Through good and bad, his support has been unwavering.”

The news of Nick Alfieri is tragic and unexpected. We here at Shacknews send our condolences to Nick’s family and friends at this time.

