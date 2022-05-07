Weekend Discussion - May 7, 2022

It's the beginnning of a new month and there's already been plenty of interesting news! Mother's Day is also only a few hours away as well. I hope that you all get the opportunity to spend time with those you care about this weekend. Alright, let's dive in.

In Case You Missed It...

The Miz is ready to take on the role of Johnny Cage in the next Mortal Kombat movie and the guys had thoughts during Friday's edition of The Dump.

Wesker is available in the Mercenaries mode in Resident Evil 4 VR and we've got plenty of dope footage of the classic villain from the action horror franchise in action.

And now...The Internet

May the 4th was pretty fun this year. I clearly need to step my game up next year because the clips on the timeline have been incredible like this one!

Reggie is a fan of John Halo!

What is @Reggie's video game that is not a Nintendo game?



cc @Xbox pic.twitter.com/nbAqBGjyDW — G4TV (@G4TV) May 3, 2022

Plenty of boy baes in Elden Ring. A Soulsborne dating sim may not be the worst idea.

After seeing Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (A fantastic movie by the say) I have to believe that these Dracula parrots are multiversal entities. I also would like 2 outside of my future home. I feel like I had an outfit in Bloodborne with the same look and color scheme.

Just learned about the existence of DRACULA PARROTS pic.twitter.com/8h8YT9iZc9 — George Crosbie (@GeeBee_Art) May 14, 2020

This was pretty mind blowing for me as a kid. The camera flashes and attention to the detail were so cool back then. Do you have any similar memories from a wrestling game for this era?

Kids have no idea how groundbreaking it was that The Rock’s elbow pad came off and stayed off in this game https://t.co/9GFNwfiMB0 — heem malenko (@NoSwayze) May 2, 2022

Speaking of the WWE and wrestling, a new debate has started brewing after two major wrestling superstars let the world know their favorite Zelda games! Do you agree or disagree with the picks?

30 seconds on the clock. Let's see how many questions @CodyRhodes can answer!



And don't forget to stream the latest episode of @steveaustinBSR's #BrokenSkullSessions with The American Nightmare this Friday exclusively on @peacockTV in the U.S. and @WWENetwork everywhere else! pic.twitter.com/MqyDi1Usfs — WWE Network (@WWENetwork) May 3, 2022

Moon Knight ended this week and I had a great time with the finale. But then I saw this tweet and now I'm stressed.

i didn't see "Moon Knight will return" in the credits #MoonKnight pic.twitter.com/gMlYSK1VzH — Pa's Al Ghul🎴🥀 (@ivmcvssper) May 4, 2022

As usual, I like to include some positive energy in these articles. Teachers are so important to creativity and building confidence in one's own abilities. I'm very thankful for some of the one's in my life growing up that inspired me to keep writing and speaking in front of the class.

I just hope people know that Jacques Slade taught Tyler, the Creator’s high school music class. Peace to @kustoo. pic.twitter.com/QaZ0i0oLhI — brendandunne (@brendandunne) May 4, 2022

Rihanna has been showing up looking radiant more and more lately and A$AP's newest video gives us a look at this beautiful moment in their lives. I'm into the video more than the song but definitely has a vibe to it that works for me.

Drake and Future together is usually a guaranteed hit but adding Tems to the mix is the real icing on the cake. This song is going to be a cruise worthy track for a long time. And the video embraces some Game of Thrones type shenanigans as well.

I hope that you enjoyed this edition of Weekend Discussion. Tell you mom Happy Mother's Day! And check out adorable pets on Shackpets! See you again next week!