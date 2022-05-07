Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Weekend Discussion - May 7, 2022

Welcome to the Weekend. Weekend Discussion is here!
Dennis White
Dennis White
1

It's the beginnning of a new month and there's already been plenty of interesting news! Mother's Day is also only a few hours away as well. I hope that you all get the opportunity to spend time with those you care about this weekend. Alright, let's dive in.

In Case You Missed It...

The Miz is ready to take on the role of Johnny Cage in the next Mortal Kombat movie and the guys had thoughts during Friday's edition of The Dump.

Wesker is available in the Mercenaries mode in Resident Evil 4 VR and we've got plenty of dope footage of the classic villain from the action horror franchise in action. 

And now...The Internet

May the 4th was pretty fun this year. I clearly need to step my game up next year because the clips on the timeline have been incredible like this one! 

Reggie is a fan of John Halo! 

Plenty of boy baes in Elden Ring. A Soulsborne dating sim may not be the worst idea.

After seeing Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (A fantastic movie by the say) I have to believe that these Dracula parrots are multiversal entities. I also would like 2 outside of my future home. I feel like I had an outfit in Bloodborne with the same look and color scheme. 

This was pretty mind blowing for me as a kid. The camera flashes and attention to the detail were so cool back then. Do you have any similar memories from a wrestling game for this era? 

Speaking of the WWE and wrestling, a new debate has started brewing after two major wrestling superstars let the world know their favorite Zelda games! Do you agree or disagree with the picks? 

Moon Knight ended this week and I had a great time with the finale. But then I saw this tweet and now I'm stressed.

As usual, I like to include some positive energy in these articles. Teachers are so important to creativity and building confidence in one's own abilities. I'm very thankful for some of the one's in my life growing up that inspired me to keep writing and speaking in front of the class.

Rihanna has been showing up looking radiant more and more lately and A$AP's newest video gives us a look at this beautiful moment in their lives. I'm into the video more than the song but definitely has a vibe to it that works for me. 

Drake and Future together is usually a guaranteed hit but adding Tems to the mix is the real icing on the cake. This song is going to be a cruise worthy track for a long time. And the video embraces some Game of Thrones type shenanigans as well. 

I hope that you enjoyed this edition of Weekend Discussion. Tell you mom Happy Mother's Day! And check out adorable pets on Shackpets! See you again next week!

Community Manager
Community Manager

Dennis is the current Community Manager and Social Media lead for Shacknews. He loves to be part of the conversation with readers and the gaming community. He’s been an avid gamer since his dad showed up with a Sega Genesis on Christmas day. Denny is very passionate about making the game industry and associated media spaces more inclusive, and was founder of an organization for POC content creators with over 800 of the best and brightest around the world. He’s also been a content creator on Twitch since 2015 and has spoken live at panels for Twitchcon, C2E2, Queer Esports, and several others along with providing D&I consulting for up and coming brands in gaming.

Dennis is a huge fan of fighting games, hosting live tournament events for games like Injustice 2 and Tekken 7 with some fun color commentary. He’s also regularly competing in several tourneys annually for games like Mortal Kombat and Street Fighter V. As a Chicago native, you can expect him to be slightly depressed about the Bears post-season hopes on a regular basis. He’s also a fan of FromSoftware created Soulsborne games and enjoys doing challenge runs in his spare time. He hopes to complete his first no-hit run of a Dark Souls game by the end of the year. When he’s not gaming, you can find him diving into the discount comics bin or enjoying a horror movie with the lights off.

You can contact him at dennis.white@shacknews.com and connect with him on Twitter at @DennyVonDoom.

