Evening Reading - May 5, 2022

In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Trek to Yomi review: The path of the samurai
- Hitman 3 Freelancer update delayed to second half of 2022
- SpaceX Starlink satellite Internet Portability now available
- Listen to the Corsair (CRSR) Q1 2022 earnings call here
- Bill Gates addresses Twitter, Tesla, Musk, vaccines & Epstein in BBC interview
- Dying Light Enhanced Edition upgrade unlocked for free for all base game owners
- Off The Grid is a battle royale game from Neill Blomkamp
- Elon Musk to serve as temporary Twitter CEO once the deal closes
- Summer Game Fest 2022 sets June date, will air in IMAX theaters
- Fortnite is playable on iOS devices again thanks to Xbox Cloud Gaming
- Shacknews Presents: Pop! Goes the Culture! - Episode 65
- Warframe TennoCon 2022 online only event announced
- GameStop (GME) Blockchain support website is now live
- Universal Display (OLED) Q1 2022 earnings results beat revenue and EPS expectations
- GoPro (GPRO) Q1 2022 earnings results narrowly beat EPS and revenue estimates
- Path of Exile uncovers Sentinel expansion next week
- Path of Exile controller support makes it Steam Deck compatible
- Corsair (CRSR) Q1 2022 earnings results miss EPS and revenue expectations
- Universal Display (OLED) announces $0.30/share quarterly cash dividend
- GameStop (GME) Crypto Wallet website discovered
- A WWE RPG game is in the works
- ShackStream: Big Team Building in Rocket League - Episode 16
And now, other stuff from the internet!
Peak innovation.
LAPD cops tried to arrest a protester last night and were denied. Look at the fear in their faces afterwards. There are more of us than there are of them. pic.twitter.com/EvHgpZao4T— John Brown's body lies a-mouldering in the grave (@StrangeAlienSky) May 4, 2022
Outnumbered.
gimr on his way to the lab (again) pic.twitter.com/bE0qkzHeHD— Dagobert (@DagobertDago) May 4, 2022
He's zoomin', dude!
THESE HOOD GEESE ARE OUT OF CONTROL. pic.twitter.com/orBDDVdONz— Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) May 4, 2022
The geese strike back.
The Only Thing They Fear Is You— Alex Moukala (@alex_moukala) May 5, 2022
*but you're a 19th century villain pic.twitter.com/ZToOPC68wH
A classical bop.
can't stop watching these guys who run around tokyo like they're in a video game pic.twitter.com/KlqtJFtirT— juan (@juanbuis) May 3, 2022
The movement is so spot on.
May 5, 2022
More wholesomeness from the awesome Twitter account, cats being weird little guys.
May 5, 2022
But Anakin...
