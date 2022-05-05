Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Evening Reading - May 5, 2022

It's time to get out your reading glasses, because Evening Reading is back with a bang!
Morgan Shaver
1

To welcome Friday as it inches ever closer, we’re closing out Thursday with everyone’s favorite, Evening Reading. Whether you want to recap the day’s news, or scope out some fun odds and ends from social media, Evening Reading has you covered.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now, other stuff from the internet!

Peak innovation.

Outnumbered.

He's zoomin', dude!

The geese strike back.

A classical bop.

The movement is so spot on.

More wholesomeness from the awesome Twitter account, cats being weird little guys.

But Anakin...

My cute oreo cookie Deku says you should download Shackpets if you want to swipe your way through a wide variety of adorable pet pics, his included.

That's all for Evening Reading for Thursday, May 5!

With Evening Reading wrapped up and done, it’s time to throw it over to Chatty. Is there anything you’d like to share for Evening Reading, or thoughts on today’s Evening Reading material? Let us know in the comment thread below!

Morgan is a writer from the frozen wastelands of Maine who enjoys metal music, kpop, horror, and indie games. They're also a Tetris fanatic who's fiercely competitive in games like Tetris 99... and all games in general. But mostly Tetris. You can follow Morgan on Twitter @Author_MShaver.

Hello, Meet Lola