ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 187

Tonight on the show, we're going back to the Dark World with more Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past.
Steve Tyminski
Steve Tyminski
2

Tonight on the Stevetendo show, we're jumping back into our Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past playthrough. I started this playthrough the week of PAX East and since that week is usually busy, with planning for the convention, I wanted to play something that would be pretty straightforward for me. It would feel like I was riding a bike, whenever I came back to it.

During the last Link to the Past episode, we defeated the first three dark world dungeons and saved the first three maidens who were trapped there. Next up is the dark world dungeon hidden in Kakariko Village, where one of tougher boss fights is. Set to go live at 5 p.m. PDT/8 p.m. EDT, find out if we take that next step in beating A Link to the Past.

Legend Zelda Link to the Past playthrough

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into the Stevetendo show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. 

If you can't make tonight's show, you can watch Monday night at 6 p.m. PDT/9 p.m. EDT.  Stay tuned to the show as there will be new playthroughs starting soon as the Zelda games are almost done!

The Stevetendo show, as well as other great Shacknews programs, wouldn't be where they are today without the help of the loyal Shacknews viewers. Don't know how to show your support? Check out our guide on how to subscribe with Prime Gaming for more info on how to get a free Twitch sub you can use on us! 

Check out our weekly livestream schedule so you don't miss out on the other great programming the Shacknews family has to offer.

Steve is from the great state of New Jersey.  He went to college for History and has experience working in photography and video work. He’s grown up on Nintendo and loves sports, fighting, and role-playing games. He’s also big into video game soundtracks.

