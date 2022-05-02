Overwatch 2 keybindings and controls
Here is the full list of keybindings and controls in Overwatch 2.
The Overwatch 2 PvP Beta gave us the first opportunity to jump in and see what’s new in the sequel to Blizzard's first-person shooter. Though the game is still a ways from release, it allowed us to familiarize ourselves with the different facets of the game, including the controls. If you’re hopping into Overwatch 2 and need to get used to things, let’s look at all of the game’s controls and keybindings.
Here are the keybindings and controls for Overwatch 2. This is according to the in-game menus as of the initial PvP Beta and are subject to change in the full release.
|Keyboard
|Action
|Button
|Movement
|Move
|W,A,S,D
|Crouch
|Left CTRL
|Jump
|Space
|Weapons & Abilities
|Ability 1
|Left Shift
|Ability 2
|E
|Ability 3
|Q
|Interact
|F
|Primary Fire
|Left Click
|Secondary Fire
|Right Click
|Equip Weapon 1
|1
|Equip Weapon 2
|2
|Quick Melee
|V
|Reload
|R
|Next Weapon
|Mouse Wheel Up
|Previous Weapon
|Mouse Wheel Down
|Social
|Communication Menu
|C
|Need Healing/Buffs
|X
|Ultimate Status
|Z
|Ping
|Middle Mouse Button
|Spray Menu
|Y
|Spray (Up)
|T
|Hide Chat
|CTRL + SHFT + C
|Open Chat
|Enter
|Reply to Whisper
|Backspace
|Mute Mic
|M
|Miscellaneous
|Capture Highlight
|F9
|Custom Game Lobby
|L
|Hero Information
|F1
|Hero Select
|H
|Scoreboard
|TAB
|Social Menu
|O
|Take Screenshot
|Print Screen
|Toggle UI
|ALT + Z
Here are the controls for Overwatch 2 on a controller. These apply to console as well as PC if you decide to play with a controller.
|Controller
|Action
|Button
|Movement
|Move
|Left Analog Stick
|Crouch
|B
|Jump
|A
|Weapons & Abilities
|Ability 1
|LB
|Ability 2
|RB
|Ability 3
|Y
|Interact
|Left Stick Button
|Primary Fire
|RT
|Secondary Fire
|LT
|Quick Melee
|Right Analog Stick
|Reload
|X
|Next Weapon
|Right D-Pad Button
|Social
|Communication Menu
|Down D-Pad Button
|Ping
|Left D-Pad Button
|Spray Menu
|Up D-Pad Button
|Miscellaneous
|Scoreboard
|Select Button
Those are the keybindings and controls for Overwatch 2. As this information is according to a beta, it's subject to change, and we'll be sure to update it as necessary. For more Overwatch 2 information, Shacknews is your place.
