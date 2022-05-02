Overwatch 2 keybindings and controls Here is the full list of keybindings and controls in Overwatch 2.

The Overwatch 2 PvP Beta gave us the first opportunity to jump in and see what’s new in the sequel to Blizzard's first-person shooter. Though the game is still a ways from release, it allowed us to familiarize ourselves with the different facets of the game, including the controls. If you’re hopping into Overwatch 2 and need to get used to things, let’s look at all of the game’s controls and keybindings.

Overwatch 2 keybindings and controls

Here are the keybindings and controls for Overwatch 2. This is according to the in-game menus as of the initial PvP Beta and are subject to change in the full release.

Keyboard Action Button Movement Move W,A,S,D Crouch Left CTRL Jump Space Weapons & Abilities Ability 1 Left Shift Ability 2 E Ability 3 Q Interact F Primary Fire Left Click Secondary Fire Right Click Equip Weapon 1 1 Equip Weapon 2 2 Quick Melee V Reload R Next Weapon Mouse Wheel Up Previous Weapon Mouse Wheel Down Social Communication Menu C Need Healing/Buffs X Ultimate Status Z Ping Middle Mouse Button Spray Menu Y Spray (Up) T Hide Chat CTRL + SHFT + C Open Chat Enter Reply to Whisper Backspace Mute Mic M Miscellaneous Capture Highlight F9 Custom Game Lobby L Hero Information F1 Hero Select H Scoreboard TAB Social Menu O Take Screenshot Print Screen Toggle UI ALT + Z

Here are the controls for Overwatch 2 on a controller. These apply to console as well as PC if you decide to play with a controller.

Controller Action Button Movement Move Left Analog Stick Crouch B Jump A Weapons & Abilities Ability 1 LB Ability 2 RB Ability 3 Y Interact Left Stick Button Primary Fire RT Secondary Fire LT Quick Melee Right Analog Stick Reload X Next Weapon Right D-Pad Button Social Communication Menu Down D-Pad Button Ping Left D-Pad Button Spray Menu Up D-Pad Button Miscellaneous Scoreboard Select Button

Those are the keybindings and controls for Overwatch 2. As this information is according to a beta, it's subject to change, and we'll be sure to update it as necessary. For more Overwatch 2 information, Shacknews is your place.