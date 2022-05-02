overwatch 2 keybindings and controls

Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

The Overwatch 2 PvP Beta gave us the first opportunity to jump in and see what’s new in the sequel to Blizzard's first-person shooter. Though the game is still a ways from release, it allowed us to familiarize ourselves with the different facets of the game, including the controls. If you’re hopping into Overwatch 2 and need to get used to things, let’s look at all of the game’s controls and keybindings.

Here are the keybindings and controls for Overwatch 2. This is according to the in-game menus as of the initial PvP Beta and are subject to change in the full release.

Keyboard
Action Button
Movement
Move W,A,S,D
Crouch Left CTRL
Jump Space
Weapons & Abilities
Ability 1 Left Shift
Ability 2 E
Ability 3 Q
Interact F
Primary Fire Left Click
Secondary Fire Right Click
Equip Weapon 1 1
Equip Weapon 2 2
Quick Melee V
Reload R
Next Weapon Mouse Wheel Up
Previous Weapon Mouse Wheel Down
Social
Communication Menu C
Need Healing/Buffs X
Ultimate Status Z
Ping Middle Mouse Button
Spray Menu Y
Spray (Up) T
Hide Chat CTRL + SHFT + C
Open Chat Enter
Reply to Whisper Backspace
Mute Mic M
Miscellaneous
Capture Highlight F9
Custom Game Lobby L
Hero Information F1
Hero Select H
Scoreboard TAB
Social Menu O
Take Screenshot Print Screen
Toggle UI ALT + Z

Here are the controls for Overwatch 2 on a controller. These apply to console as well as PC if you decide to play with a controller.

Controller
Action Button
Movement
Move Left Analog Stick
Crouch B
Jump A
Weapons & Abilities
Ability 1 LB
Ability 2 RB
Ability 3 Y
Interact Left Stick Button
Primary Fire RT
Secondary Fire LT
Quick Melee Right Analog Stick
Reload X
Next Weapon Right D-Pad Button
Social
Communication Menu Down D-Pad Button
Ping Left D-Pad Button
Spray Menu Up D-Pad Button
Miscellaneous
Scoreboard Select Button

Those are the keybindings and controls for Overwatch 2. As this information is according to a beta, it's subject to change, and we'll be sure to update it as necessary. For more Overwatch 2 information, Shacknews is your place.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

