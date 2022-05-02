Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

MkLeo Interview - #1 Smash Ultimate player talks Texas BBQ and competition

We spoke with Smasher MkLeo at LTC 2022 to talk about the Smash scene and more.
Donovan Erskine
1

MkLeo is one of the most dominant players in the FGC, so of course he made an appearance at Low Tide City 2022 to get in on some Super Smash Bros. Ultimate action. Shacknews also made an appearance at LTC and caught up with MkLeo to chat about a multitude of interesting topics.

Shacknews’ WWES host Rodney Conyers Jr. was in attendance at LTC 2022 and sat down with MkLeo to talk about his career and the event. Funny enough, it’s here that MkLeo states that the decision to hold the event in Texas made him want to come to LTC this year. Although registration had already closed by the time he learned this, he found his way to the event, and debates with Rod about Texas BBQ vs Korean BBQ.

MkLeo also spoke about his own personal journey as a player, specifically discussing the need to take breaks after major competitions. “It’s hard. It’s very hard. It makes me so tired. Emotionally, physically, it’s very hard to keep winning tournaments, even if it looks easy.” MkLeo recently won the Smash Ultimate tournament at Genesis 8. Despite how easy he may make it look, the entire process can be quite taxing on the mind and body.

mkleo smash interview

The full interview with MkLeo is full of insight from the best Super Smash Bros. Ultimate player on the planet. If you’re interested in hearing more of Rodney discussing the Smash scene, as well as the rest of esports, be sure to tune into the Wide World of Electronic Sports every Monday. Also, subscribe to the Shacknews and GamerHubTV YouTube channels for more fascinating interviews.

News Editor
Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

