MkLeo Interview - #1 Smash Ultimate player talks Texas BBQ and competition We spoke with Smasher MkLeo at LTC 2022 to talk about the Smash scene and more.

MkLeo is one of the most dominant players in the FGC, so of course he made an appearance at Low Tide City 2022 to get in on some Super Smash Bros. Ultimate action. Shacknews also made an appearance at LTC and caught up with MkLeo to chat about a multitude of interesting topics.

Shacknews’ WWES host Rodney Conyers Jr. was in attendance at LTC 2022 and sat down with MkLeo to talk about his career and the event. Funny enough, it’s here that MkLeo states that the decision to hold the event in Texas made him want to come to LTC this year. Although registration had already closed by the time he learned this, he found his way to the event, and debates with Rod about Texas BBQ vs Korean BBQ.

MkLeo also spoke about his own personal journey as a player, specifically discussing the need to take breaks after major competitions. “It’s hard. It’s very hard. It makes me so tired. Emotionally, physically, it’s very hard to keep winning tournaments, even if it looks easy.” MkLeo recently won the Smash Ultimate tournament at Genesis 8. Despite how easy he may make it look, the entire process can be quite taxing on the mind and body.

