Weekend Discussion - April 30, 2022

April is coming to an end. What a month of gaming and tech news! Let's dive into a stuff edition of Weekend Discussion!

Shacknews' own David L. Craddock is co-directing a 3-hour documentary with around 45 industry legends covering the history of first-person shooters and revealed the first trailer for the project this week! Take a look below:

Nintendo Switch Sports is finally here and we have an in-depth video review breaking it all down.

In Case You Missed It...

And Now...The Internet

Who knew that Ashley from RE4 was secretly a mutant this entire time.

The most powerful weapon in Resident Evil 4. My ears are bleeding. pic.twitter.com/JpyW1a1nCk — J.J. | RESIDENCE of EVIL (@jjfromroe) April 25, 2022

Another week, another SIFU mod and this one is making me wonder why we haven't gotten a single player Tekken experience. They should definitely get on that!

I'm a sucker for good brick work.

guess how many pieces were used to make the Brick Slayer...



answer! ➡️ https://t.co/3BT9GpJoXa



(Created by Brick Live) pic.twitter.com/2dP906nSKl — Bethesda (@bethesda) April 22, 2022

It's pretty cool that Randy Orton is into gaming when he's not hitting people with RKO's. Good luck on becoming Elden Lord sir.

8hrs by bus. I’m playing Elden Ring and celebrating myself. I had to take a bathroom break, so I decided to check up on Elon, and first thing I saw was your comment. I felt inclined to respond, so I did. Now I’m going to go back to slaying Demi-gods and absorbing their runes. 🐍 https://t.co/9eLpDirf7m — Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) April 26, 2022

Bring back Crude Dudes! I kind of want this on a t-shirt now.

a game notable for one of the most inspired localization choices of 1990 - being released in english as Two Crude Dudes https://t.co/oNltJxRV7f pic.twitter.com/kiJPwL2n4K — 〽️ax krieger's big moves (@MaxKriegerVG) April 26, 2022

WWE is known for changing wrestlers' names to prety outlandish stuff but this time it sounded too much like an Elden Ring stat not to include here.

Okay so now I have to share this screenshot with you, it’s just the rules pic.twitter.com/MeTlCWAhv5 — Miles Schneiderman (@MJSchneiderman) April 27, 2022

Weekend Vibes

I was in my feels a bit this weekend and Giveon knows how to provide a soundtrack for some serious emotions. Catch his new video here:

Keeping the vibe going, Kehlani's new project is one I've been meaning to check out and this is certainly a stand-out.

I hope the end of the month is going fantastic for you all and thanks for reading. If you need some good energy going into Sunday, consider swiping on a few cute pet photos on Shackpets. See you again next week!