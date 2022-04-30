Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

Weekend Discussion - April 30, 2022

Cheers to the weekend! Welcome to Weekend Discussion.
Dennis White
Dennis White
1

April is coming to an end. What a month of gaming and tech news! Let's dive into a stuff edition of Weekend Discussion!

Shacknews' own David L. Craddock is co-directing a 3-hour documentary with around 45 industry legends covering the history of first-person shooters and revealed the first trailer for the project this week! Take a look below:

Nintendo Switch Sports is finally here and we have an in-depth video review breaking it all down. 

In Case You Missed It...

And Now...The Internet

Who knew that Ashley from RE4 was secretly a mutant this entire time. 

I'm a sucker for good brick work. 

It's pretty cool that Randy Orton is into gaming when he's not hitting people with RKO's. Good luck on becoming Elden Lord sir. 

Bring back Crude Dudes! I kind of want this on a t-shirt now. 

WWE is known for changing wrestlers' names to prety outlandish stuff but this time it sounded too much like an Elden Ring stat not to include here. 

Weekend Vibes

I was in my feels a bit this weekend and Giveon knows how to provide a soundtrack for some serious emotions. Catch his new video here:

Keeping the vibe going, Kehlani's new project is one I've been meaning to check out and this is certainly a stand-out. 

I hope the end of the month is going fantastic for you all and thanks for reading. If you need some good energy going into Sunday, consider swiping on a few cute pet photos on Shackpets. See you again next week!

Community Manager
Community Manager

Dennis is the current Community Manager and Social Media lead for Shacknews. He loves to be part of the conversation with readers and the gaming community. He’s been an avid gamer since his dad showed up with a Sega Genesis on Christmas day. Denny is very passionate about making the game industry and associated media spaces more inclusive, and was founder of an organization for POC content creators with over 800 of the best and brightest around the world. He’s also been a content creator on Twitch since 2015 and has spoken live at panels for Twitchcon, C2E2, Queer Esports, and several others along with providing D&I consulting for up and coming brands in gaming.

Dennis is a huge fan of fighting games, hosting live tournament events for games like Injustice 2 and Tekken 7 with some fun color commentary. He’s also regularly competing in several tourneys annually for games like Mortal Kombat and Street Fighter V. As a Chicago native, you can expect him to be slightly depressed about the Bears post-season hopes on a regular basis. He’s also a fan of FromSoftware created Soulsborne games and enjoys doing challenge runs in his spare time. He hopes to complete his first no-hit run of a Dark Souls game by the end of the year. When he’s not gaming, you can find him diving into the discount comics bin or enjoying a horror movie with the lights off.

You can contact him at dennis.white@shacknews.com and connect with him on Twitter at @DennyVonDoom.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola