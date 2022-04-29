Shacknews Dump - April 29, 2022 It was a weird week full of Twitter will-they-won't-they buyout news. Tune in as we break down this and other topics on the Shacknews Dump!

For better or worse, Twitter seems to be on the verge of selling out under pressure from Elon Musk. It’s a strange time for social media and that’s all a lot of people wanted to talk about this week. But there’s more to the news than just that and we’re going to cover it all on another hefty helping of the Shacknews Dump!

On this April 29 edition of the Shacknews Dump, sales are all the rage. Activision Blizzard approved Microsoft’s buyout, Ubisoft looks to be preparing for its own buyout, and Twitter accepted a buyout deal from Elon Musk. That’s not all though. Disney is making a new game and it’s a life-sim staring Disney characters and universes that actually looks pretty decent. Moreover, after a long disappointing stance on backwards compatibility and access to older games, PlayStation seems to be turning a corner with a new Game Preservation team.

Tune in as we talk about these and further hot news stories on the Shacknews Dump, going live on the Shacknews Twitch channel at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET. You can also watch just below.

Here’s the rundown of stories on today’s Shacknews Dump:

We probably wouldn’t buy Twitter with all of the Twitch subscriptions in the world, but we might know someone who would. Tune in as we go live to talk about it on the Shacknews Dump shortly.