ShackStream: Shootin' & lootin' in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Join us for a Tiny Tina's Wonderlands stream on the Shacknews Twitch channel where they sort through all the loot.

It’s Thursday, so that means it’s time for another ShackStream featuring the talents of Jan, also known as ChalkOne. This week, Jan will ground his plane and instead step into the magical world of Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, and he’ll have Bill and Dusty with him. The three of them have been making their way through the Gearbox Software offering and can’t wait to make more progress tonight.

Join Jan and company at 6 p.m. PDT / 9 p.m. EDT for a two-hour livestream of Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. The gang is a bit more than halfway through the main questline and will continue that push tonight with a little leveling before more main missions. You can pop the stream open through the embed in this article, but we’d love for you to head to our Shacknews Twitch channel and hop into the chat.

We’re going to go get ready for the stream, but before we do, we wanted to take a moment to thank all our dedicated viewers for their interest in every one of our livestreams. Your engagement means the world to the streamers. We would also ask that if you are a subscriber to Amazon Prime and have a Prime Gaming subscription to give away each month, that you consider Shacknews. We love to take Jeff Bezos’ money, and that support from you means the world to us.

Join us at 6 p.m. PDT / 9 p.m. EDT over on the Shacknews Twitch channel, but if you can’t make it tonight, we’ll be sure to upload the replay to the Shacknews YouTube channel for you to watch at your own convenience.