How to migrate Bethesda launcher save files to Steam The Bethesda launcher is about to go away forever. Shacknews is here to help you take those save files and move them over to Steam.

Earlier this year, Bethesda announced that it would stop support of its proprietary launcher and focus on the available services already available. Existing titles exclusive to the Bethesda launcher would move over to Steam. If you own one of those games, you might be wondering what will happen to your save file. On Wednesday, Bethesda issued the first details for how to begin migrating save files over to Steam. If you want to know what to do, we have you covered here at Shacknews.

How to migrate Bethesda launcher save files to Steam

Specific details for how to migrate save files from the Bethesda launcher to Steam can be found on the Bethesda website. It notes that some of the transfers will work automatically. However, there are still steps to be taken and there are specific instructions for almost every title.

Before going any further, it should be noted that if you already own a game on Steam, transferring your save will overwrite your existing save.

Now let's proceed with save migration instructions on a game-by-game basis.

Arx Fatalis

Find your Bethesda save file. (C:\Program Files (x86)\Bethesda.net Launcher\games\Arx Fatalis\Save)

Copy its contents to the Steam save file location. (C:\Program Files (x86)\Steam\steamappssteamapps\common\Arx Fatalis\Save)

Call of Cthulhu

No action is necessary. Your save file will transfer automatically.

Deathloop

Open the Bethesda save location. (C:\Users\\Saved Games\Arkane Studios\Deathloop\base\savegame)Open the folder containing a long string of numbers and letters.

Copy the save.dloop and title.data files from the SLOT01 folder.

Open the Steam save location. (C:\Users\ \Saved Games\Arkane Studios\Deathloop\base\savegame)

Paste the save.dloop and title.data files to the SLOT01 folder in the Steam save location.

Dishonored 2

Find your Bethesda save file. (C:\Users\ \Saved Games\Arkane Studio\Dishonored2)

Copy its contents to the Steam save file location. (C:\Users\ \Saved Games\Arkane Studios\Dishonored2\base)

Dishonored: Death of the Outsider

Find your Bethesda save file. (C:\Users\ \Saved Games\Arkane Studios\Dishonored_DO\base\savegame)

Copy its contents to the Steam save file location. (C:\Users\ \Saved Games\Arkane Studios\Dishonored_DO\base\savegame)

Doom (1993/Ultimate Doom)

Find your Bethesda save file. (C:\Users\ \Saved Games\id Software\DOOM\base)

Copy its contents to the Steam save file location. (C:\Program Files (x86)\Steam\steamapps\common\Ultimate Doom\base)

Doom 2

Find your Bethesda save file. (C:\Users\ \Saved Games\id Software\DOOM 2\base)

Copy its contents to the Steam save file location. (C:\Program Files (x86)\Steam\steamapps\common\Doom 2\base)

Doom 3/Doom 3: BFG

No action is necessary. Your save file will transfer automatically.

Doom 64

No action is necessary. Your save file will transfer automatically.

DOOM Eternal

This is a little more involved, so see our guide on how to migrate Doom Eternal save file from Bethesda to Steam.

Fallout

Find your Bethesda save file. (C:\Program Files (x86)\Bethesda.net Launcher\games\Fallout\DATA\SAVEGAME)

Copy all save file folders (SLOT01, SLOT02, and so on) to the Steam save file location. (C:\Program Files (x86)\Steam\steamapps\common\Fallout\DATA\SAVEGAME)

Fallout 2

Find your Bethesda save file. (C:\Program Files (x86)\Bethesda.net Launcher\games\Fallout 2\data\SAVEGAME)

Copy all save file folders (SLOT01, SLOT02, and so on) to the Steam save file location. (C:\Program Files (x86)\Steam\steamapps\common\Fallout 2\data\SAVEGAME)

Fallout 3

No action is necessary. Your save file will transfer automatically.

Fallout 76

No action is necessary. All save information is stored on the Bethesda servers.

Fallout: New Vegas

No action is necessary. Your save file will transfer automatically.

Fallout Shelter

Find your Bethesda save file. (C:\Users\ \Documents\My Games\Fallout Shelter)

Copy the .sav and .sav.bkp files from the Bethesda save file location and move them over to the Steam save file location. (C:\Users\ \AppData\Local\FalloutShelter)

Fallout Tactics

Find your Bethesda save file. (C:\Users\ \Documents\My Games\Fallout Shelter)

Copy the .sav file from the Bethesda save file location and move it over to the Steam save file location. (C:\Users\ \AppData\Local\FalloutShelter)

Heretic

Find your Bethesda save file. (C:\Program Files (x86)\Bethesda.net Launcher\games\Heretic Shadow of the Serpent Riders\base)

Copy the HTICSAV1.HSG file from the Bethesda save file location and move it over to the Steam save file location. The file name may have additional 1's for every additional save. (C:\Program Files (x86)\Steam\steamapps\common\Heretic Shadow of the Serpent Riders\base\HTICSAV0.HSG)

HeXen

Find your Bethesda save file. (C:\Program Files (x86)\Bethesda.net Launcher\games\Hexen\base\HEXDATA)

Copy the HEXDATA folder contents and move them over to the Steam save file location. (C:\Program Files (x86)\Steam\steamapps\common\Hexen\base\HEXNDATA)

HeXen 2

Find your Bethesda save file. (C:\Program Files (x86)\Bethesda.net Launcher\games\Hexen II\data1)

Open the data1 folder and copy the s1 folder. You'll find additional 1's for every additional save.

Paste the s1 folder in the Steam save file location. (C:\Program Files (x86)\Steam\steamapps\common\Hexen 2\data1\s1)

HeXen: Deathkings of the Dark Citadel

Find your Bethesda save file. (C:\Program Files (x86)\Bethesda.net Launcher\games\Hexen Deathkings of the Dark Citadel\base\HEXDATA)

Copy the HEXDATA folder contents and move them over to the Steam save file location. (C:\Program Files (x86)\Steam\steamapps\common\Hexen Deathkings of the Dark Citadel\base\HEXNDATA)

Prey

Find your Bethesda save file. (C:\Users\ \Saved Games\Arkane Studios\Prey_BNet\SaveGames)

Copy everything in the SaveGames folder and paste the contents in the Steam save file location. (C:\Users\ \Saved Games\Arkane Studios\Prey\SaveGames)

Quake

No action is necessary. Your save file will transfer automatically.

Quake 2

Find your Bethesda save file. (C:\Program Files (x86)\Bethesda.net Launcher\games\Quake II\baseq2\save)

Copy everything in the save folder and paste the contents in the Steam save file location. (C:\Program Files (x86)\Steam\steamapps\common\Quake 2\baseq2\save)

Rage 2

Find your Bethesda save file. (C:\Users\ \Saved Games\id Software\RAGE 2\Saves)

Copy everything in the Saves folder and paste the contents in the Steam save file location. (C:\Users\ \Saved Games\id Software\Rage 2\Saves)

Return to Castle Wolfenstein

Find your Bethesda save file. (C:\Program Files (x86)\Bethesda.net Launcher\games\Return to Castle Wolfenstein\main\save)

Copy everything in the save folder and paste the contents in the Steam save file location. (C:\Program Files (x86)\Steam\steamapps\common\Return to Castle Wolfenstein\Main\save)

The Elder Scrolls: Arena

Find your Bethesda save file. (C:\Program Files (x86)\Bethesda.net Launcher\games\The Elder Scrolls Arena\ARENA)

Open the folder and copy any files with save slot extensions like *.00 or *.01. Paste them in the Steam save file location. (C:\Program Files (x86)\Steam\steamapps\common\The Elder Scrolls Arena\ARENA)

The Elder Scrolls 2: Daggerfall

Find your Bethesda save file. (C:\Program Files (x86)\Bethesda.net Launcher\games\TES Daggerfall\DF\DAGGER)

Copy everything in the DAGGER folder and paste the contents in the Steam save file location. (C:\Program Files (x86)\Steam\steamapps\common\The Elder Scrolls Daggerfall\DF\DAGGER)

The Elder Scrolls 3: Morrowind

Find your Bethesda save file. (C:\Program Files (x86)\Bethesda.net Launcher\games\Morrowind\Saves)

Copy everything in the Saves folder and paste the contents in the Steam save file location. (C:\Program Files (x86)\Steam\steamapps\common\Morrowind\Saves)

The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion

Find your Bethesda save file. (C:\Users\ \Documents\My Games\Oblivion\Saves)

Copy everything in the Saves folder and paste the contents in the Steam save file location. (C:\Users\ \Documents\My Games\Oblivion\Saves)

The Evil Within

Find your Bethesda save file. (C:\Users\ \Saved Games\TangoGameworks\The Evil Within (BNET)\base)

Copy everything in the savegame folder and paste the contents in the Steam save file location. (C:\Users\ \Saved Games\tangogameworks\the evil within\base\savegame)

The Evil Within 2

Find your Bethesda save file. (C:\Users\ \Saved Games\TangoGameworks\The Evil Within 2 (BNET)\base)

Copy everything in the savegame folder and paste the contents in the Steam save file location. (C:\Users\ \Saved Games\tangogameworks\The Evil Within 2\base\savegame)

Wolfenstein 3D

Find your Bethesda save file. (C:\Program Files (x86)\Bethesda.net Launcher\games\Wolfenstein 3D\base)

Copy everything in the base folder and paste the contents in the Steam save file location. (C:\Program Files (x86)\Steam\steamapps\common\Wolfenstein 3D\base)

Wolfenstein 2: New Colossus

Find your Bethesda save file. (C:\Users\ \Saved Games\MachineGames\Wolfenstein New Colossus)

Copy everything in the MachineGames folder and paste the contents in the Steam save file location. (C:\Users\ \Saved Games\MachineGames\Wolfenstein New Colossus)

Wolfenstein: Enemy Territory

Find your Bethesda save file. (C:\Program Files (x86)\Bethesda.net Launcher\games\Wolfenstein Enemy Territory\etmain)

Copy the etkey file and the full contents of the Profiles folder.

Paste those items in the Steam save file location. (C:\Program Files (x86)\Steam\steamapps\common\Wolfenstein Enemy Territory\etmain)

Wolfenstein: Youngblood

You'll want to sit down for this. Save files cannot be migrated over and there do not appear to be plans to change this. If you have a save file in Wolfenstein: Youngblood... sorry.

A few other things worth noting is that this will only apply to save migration from Bethesda to Steam. If you own the Epic Games Store copy of Rage 2, for example, this will not work. Another thing to note is that the contents of your Bethesda.net Wallet will transfer over to Steam. That includes any in-game virtual currencies, like Fallout 76 Atoms or Rage Tokens/Coins.

That's how you migrate your save file on any Bethesda launcher games over to Steam. You should now be prepared for the future on Valve's storefront, so you can safely say goodbye to the Bethesda launcher for good. For the latest news and guides, keep it on Shacknews.