Listen to the Facebook (FB) Q1 2022 earnings call here Where does the metaverse go from here? Tune in later today to find out.

The long week of corporate earnings calls continues. There's one particularly big one today and it's for social media giant Facebook (FB), otherwise known as Meta. Those looking to listen in on the company's Q1 2022 earnings report will want to stay around Shacknews. We'll have everything you need to keep up with what's going down.

According to the Meta investor relations website, Facebook's Q1 2022 earnings call is set to take place later today, April 27, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. PT/5:00 p.m. ET. Interested parties can follow the link on the investor relations site to tune in to the call. Of course, you can also visit the Shacknews Twitch channel. We'll be broadcasting the Facebook earnings call live. If you can't be here at that exact moment, we'll have it available on-demand later in the day.

It's hard not to shake a stick without hitting the term "Metaverse" and it's been pioneered by the team at Facebook. What exactly is the metaverse leading to for investors? That seems to be the big question and investors may be growing impatient. According to Yahoo Finance, the metaverse will be a hot topic over the course of the Wednesday call.

Facebook will look to bounce back from a disappointing Q4 2021 earnings window. Find out whether Meta can turn things around by checking out today's earnings call. We'll be here to report on everything at Shacknews, so come back for the latest updates.